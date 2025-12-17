Three Important Takeaways From Clemson Basketball's Win Over South Carolina

The Clemson men’s basketball team took down South Carolina by a score of 68-61 at Littlejohn Coliseum on Tuesday night.

Here are a few key takeaways from the Tigers’ Palmetto Series win on the hardwood:

1. Injuries Led To Opportunity

Head coach Brad Brownell had two separate scares when guards Zac Foster and Butta Johnson went down with injuries, but that led to an opportunity for another guard who has been lacking game time.

Enter redshirt freshman, Ace Buckner.

Buckner had a career-high on Tuesday night, finishing with 19 points in 30 minutes, the most that he has played over the course of this season. He competed on the glass as well, grabbing seven rebounds, which isn’t common for a 6-foot-3 player.

Brownell said that Buckner’s game was going to happen at some point, based on the way that he was practicing. It was just a matter of when.

“I think it was either right before Mercer, like the days are running together, to hang in there,” Brownell said. “I think that you’re going to have some good time here soon, and he’s practiced a little better and I felt like this would be a good game for him, and he was great.”

Buckner credits good team play for his success.

“My teammates found me, man,” he said after the game. “They got me in open spaces and I was just able to take advantage of the opportunities they got me. I’m just really thankful for them.”

As for Foster and Johnson’s injuries, Brownell is uncertain about them. With Johnson, a groin injury, the Clemson head coach expects him to be back in the lineup in the upcoming days. As for Foster, however, he will be getting an MRI on his knee for a future timeline.

2. Scary Showing From Charity Stripe

Clemson hasn't been a terrible free-throw shooting team, but it had its worst performance from the line all season, shooting only 60%.

Before this game, Georgetown gave the Tigers their lowest percentage of a game with 70%, showing how much difficulty Brownell’s team had with shooting from the free throw line.

Carter Welling missed eight free throws in the win, while Nick Davidson missed two, but that leaves plenty of points on the table that could’ve put the game into double-digits for the Tigers.

Although it could be alarming, Brownell believes that it comes from the hectic week that the Tigers have had, however still securing the win was his main objective.

“If we made some free throws, it probably would have been a little bit more relaxing ending, but this is a good win,” he said. “Another quick turnaround after the Mercer and BYU games. It’s a lot in a short amount of time, and just proud of the way our guys responded.”

It isn’t an issue now, but another outing that sees Clemson struggle from the free throw line, especially in March, could be the difference between playing or going home. However, there is plenty of time.

3. Who Are Clemson’s Best Five Players?

Clemson has constantly seen changes to its starting lineup and bench as of late, Brownell said that is is something that will not change.

Five minutes into the game, viewers saw a full shift from the starting lineup to the bench, who then helped Clemson crawl back into the game and force the only lead change in the contest. While another 41 bench points is something to be celebrated, it begs the question of if Clemson’s starting five guys are the best.

Brownell said that it will all be based on matchups. For example, players like Welling, Davidson and RJ Godfrey have rotated in and out of each lineup over the course of the last month, and it will not change.

“I mean, I think you’d love, as a coach, to have, you know, a go-to guy, and, you know, three, four, five guys that you feel comfortable, and I think we have some of those,” he said, “but that’s one of the things that makes our team good.”

Regardless of who is starting, the players on the bench always seem to get going, recording another statement performance on Tuesday night to define Brownell’s team.

Clemson will be back in action on Sunday afternoon in Greenville, South Carolina, playing Cincinnati at the Bon Secour Wellness Arena at 3 p.m.