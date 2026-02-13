Three Things Clemson Must Do To Defeat No. 4 Duke This Weekend

Clemson basketball plays its biggest game of the season yet on Saturday afternoon, going to Cameron Indoor Stadium to face the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils for a spot in first place in the conference.

The Tigers are coming off a loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies on Wednesday night, meaning a bounce-back win would help extend their win streak on the road to 15 games in the road, which is the second-best in conference history.

The Blue Devils have only lost two games so far this season. However, this is how Clemson could flip the script and leave Durham, North Carolina, with a statement win to define its season.

Limit Duke’s Role Players

Duke’s led by Cameron Boozer, a standout freshman who is expected to be a lottery pick in next year’s NBA Draft. However, while he seems to do what he wants in whatever game, it’s the players behind him who led to the two losses.

The Blue Devils’ first loss was to Texas Tech. No starter besides Boozer had double-digit scores, and the forward had to make plays on his own down the stretch. The Red Raiders used guys like JT Toppin to limit that success and pull out a close win.

North Carolina did the same thing last weekend in its win over Duke. Boozer finished with 24, but players like Patrick Ngongba II fouled out, and sharpshooter Isaiah Evans missed 10 of his 14 shots.

Clemson has to limit those players to win games. Evans, Ngongba, or even players like Dame Sarr can change games alone while having Boozer be a consistent product for the Blue Devils. If the Tigers make Boozer take all the shots down the stretch, at some point, Carter Welling and RJ Godfrey will be able to contain a one-man show.

Prepare to Play From Behind, But There Can Be Success

Since Jon Scheyer has taken over the Blue Devils in the 2022-23 season, Duke has led Clemson by eight or more points in every contest between the two since then.

However, the Tigers have won two of those three games, and it’s come from late-game execution. Luckily for head coach Brad Brownell, the team has been in that situation before.

Take the Alabama game, for example, in early December. The Crimson Tide led by as much as 19 before the Tigers stormed back to almost snatch an away win. A similar game script could be said at Cameron Indoor on Saturday. However, if Clemson can force stops down the stretch, and get the baskets on the other side of the floor, the game then becomes a coaching battle.

In this game, similar to both of Duke’s losses, it would give the Tigers both momentum and the coaching edge, due to how Scheyer tends to put the ball in Boozer’s hands during these moments pretty consistently. If that’s the case, Brownell should be ready to handle those isolation plays.

It’s how it was with Cooper Flagg and Kyle Filipowski in years past, and the formula could favor the Blue Devils’ star this season once again. The question will be if Clemson is ready for it.

If Defense Holds, Prepare For a Chess Match

Duke is fifth in the ACC in scoring at 82.9 points per game. However, there’s a certain number that will give Clemson a lot more success in winning the game if Brownell’s squad can hold the Blue Devils to.

That magic number is 70 points.

The Blue Devils didn’t reach that number last weekend against the Tar Heels, despite scoring 41 in the first half. Wins against Florida and Michigan State earlier this season were nail-biters for Duke, due to being held to under 70 points.

Clemson’s held opponents to under that number in nine out of 12 opponents, being the second-best scoring defense in the conference at 64.6 a contest. With how the Tigers play, being defense-oriented this season, that is entirely possible.

In both losses, the Blue Devils also tied or lost the turnover margin. That will be another point of emphasis for Brownell to turn those turnovers into baskets on the offensive end.

It’s also entirely possible that Duke shoots the lights out, hurting that possibility. If Clemson can sit in and get some scoring droughts early, that number might not be achieved on Saturday.

Of course, the Tigers also have to hit shots on the other end. Clemson’s 34.6% clip from deep isn’t eye-popping, but good shooting games from players like Jestin Porter, Jake Wahlin and Nick Davidson could help change that.

Long story short: a lot needs to happen for Clemson to win this game. However, don’t count the Tigers out just because of a mid-week loss. Sometimes, that helps jump-start a future upset.

Tipoff is set for noon from Durham, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN.