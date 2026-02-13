How to Watch Clemson Tigers Basketball vs. No. 4 Duke

On Saturday afternoon, Clemson basketball plays its toughest game yet, going to Durham, North Carolina, to face the No. 4 Duke Blue Devils in an ACC contest.

The matchup is the Tigers’ fourth-ranked contest of the season, being the first game where both teams have been ranked all season. However, Clemson’s ranked opponent is a team that doesn’t lose much at home and only has two losses, both by a point.

Clemson is coming off a loss to Virginia Tech on Wednesday, searching to bounce back after moving to second place in the ACC standings with the defeat. If the Tigers were to beat Duke on Saturday, they’d move back into a tie at first place for the coveted top spot.

Head coach Brad Brownell knows how well his team can play, despite the loss, and an exciting environment will allow his team to play at its best.

“We played a lot of good basketball here for a long time, and today was a time when we didn’t,” Brownell said after the loss, “and we got to learn from it, just like we do on wins, and grow from it and be ready to go. Obviously, a tall task, and a very quick turnaround for us.”

Duke hasn’t lost at home in almost two years, dating back to North Carolina's defeat in March 2024. However, since the Blue Devils hired head coach Jon Scheyer in the 2022 offseason, Clemson has played this opponent close in every game.

The last time the Tigers were at Cameron Indoor, they trailed by as much as 12 before holding a four-point lead with under two minutes to go in the game. However, turnovers saw the Blue Devils take back the win. Both times the game has been played inside Littlejohn Coliseum, the Tigers have won.

Brownell also expects his team to play with a little bit more juice than it did on Wednesday, especially because of the implications.

“It’s our next game against a great opponent in a terrific environment,” he said. “Guys will be excited to do it, but being excited and having energy is not going to win. You have to compete at a very high level, and you have to be very focused and disciplined in you and your play.”

Duke has plenty of players who can shut down Clemson’s hopes. That begins with a freshman phenom, Cameron Boozer, who averages 23 points and 10 rebounds per contest. He’s a frontrunner for the Wooden Award and could be the best player that the Tigers see all season.

Sharpshooter Isaiah Evans is another piece to know for the Blue Devils. He averages 14.3 points, but can win games by himself from beyond the arc. He’s hit a team-high 58 threes so far this season. Center Patrick Ngongba II gives about 10.7 a contest, but has seen foul trouble in recent games.

A lot of great defense will need to be played from the No. 2 scoring defense in the ACC if Clemson wants to leave Durham with a statement Quad 1A win.

No. 20 Clemson [20-5, 10-2 ACC] at No. 4 Duke Blue Devils [22-2, 11-1 ACC]: What You Need To Know

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, N.C.

When: Saturday, Feb. 14, Noon E.T.

Watch: ESPN

Play-by-Play: Dave O’Brien

Analysts: Cory Alexander, Dick Vitale

Radio: Clemson Athletic Network

Play-by-Play: Don Munson

Analyst: Tim Bourret

Odds: Duke is considered a 12.5-point favorite over Clemson, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 133.5 points.

Editor's note: ​​Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Series History: The Blue Devils lead the series, 113-34, all-time. However, since Scheyer has been Duke’s head coach, Clemson has won two of its three games against the program. That includes the last time these two teams met, when the Tigers won a 77-71 game at Littlejohn Coliseum in Feb. 2025.