Transfer Portal Forward Impressing for Clemson Basketball
Through two games in the 2025-26 season, it’s hard not to come away impressed with Clemson Tigers big man Carter Welling.
The transfer center came to Clemson after one season at both UC Irvine and Utah Valley, averaging 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for the latter. He arrived in Tigertown looking to prove that production could be sustained at the Power Four level. So far, he’s doing exactly that. Welling has hit the ground running as a Tiger and looks the part of a quality piece on an NCAA Tournament-caliber team.
In Clemson’s 88-38 season-opening victory over New Hampshire on November 3, Welling notched 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting, while grabbing five rebounds in his 15 minutes of action. The team’s guards consistently looked to feed him in the post, where he took advantage of a smaller Wildcat roster.
Against Gardner-Webb on Friday night, it was more of the same story. Clemson rolled 97-59, and Welling earned a double-double off the Tigers’ bench. Head coach Brad Brownell deployed him in a similar role against the Runnin’ Bulldogs, and Welling rewarded his head coach’s trust with an excellent performance.
He demonstrated his floor-spacing ability, which made him a quality addition via the transfer portal. A 14-point, 10-rebound effort was highlighted by him knocking down the lone three-pointer he attempted. Add in three more free throw attempts (he took six against New Hampshire), and the Draper, Utah native stays in attack mode at all times. Clemson fans have seen Brownell develop other big men and turn them into NBA pieces. Think P.J. Hall and Viktor Lakhin, just looking at the past couple of seasons.
Brownell has leaned on Welling in a frontcourt that includes four different players (Welling, Jake Wahlin, Nick Davidson, and Trent Steinour) who are 6-foot-10. The team may lack a 7-footer on the roster this season, but fans should be excited nonetheless about the potential it has.
Looking ahead for the Tigers, they are primed to face stiffer competition as ACC play begins. To make a return to March Madness for the sixth time in the Brownell era, they’ll need consistency, physicality, and some floor spacing from their big men. Though it’s been just two games so far, Welling has checked all three boxes. He’ll have another opportunity to prove his worth on Tuesday night when Clemson tangles with Morehead State inside Littlejohn Coliseum.