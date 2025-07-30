CBS Sports Reveals Clemson's T.J. Parker NFL Draft Ranking
It’s no secret that the Clemson Tigers are expected to boast one of the best defenses in college football this season – if not the best.
And a considerable part of the Tigers’ preseason hype and national championship aspirations are courtesy of their two-headed monster in the trenches.
Along with defensive lineman Peter Woods, edge rusher T.J. Parker headlines Clemson’s defensive front and has generated a substantial amount of NFL draft buzz over the offseason.
CBS Sports NFL Draft analyst Mike Renner seems bought in, ranking Parker as the No. 3 edge prospect ahead of 2025 and predicting he will be one of the highest-touted edge rushers available in the 2026 NFL Draft come next April.
Renner lists Auburn’s Keldric Faulk and Miami’s Rueben Bain Jr. as the only pair ahead of Parker, but describes the exceptional talent and improved overall quality of the upcoming draft class in its entirety.
“This upcoming edge class is BIG. Not only in terms of talent, but quite literally in terms of size,” Renner wrote. “I wouldn't be surprised if come draft day, we see five first-round defensive ends who tip the scales at more than 270 pounds. Compared to the zero we saw last spring and one in 2024 (Darius Robinson Jr.), it will feel like we've turned back the clock 30 years!”
Parker stands at 6-foot-3, 265 pounds, and according to Renner’s evaluation, scouts salivate over the junior’s appearance and fine-tuned skillset.
“T.J. Parker is the cleanest prospect on this list already,” Renner wrote. “He's got an ideal frame for the position that's already filled out like an NFL veteran.”
Renner also points out Parker’s versatility and ability to utilize all aspects of his game to create havoc on opposing offenses.
“He's the kind of every-down edge defender who can provide plus play against both run and pass,” Renner continued. “The sophomore already displays strong hands and the wherewithal to use them to his advantage consistently.”
The former Freshman All-American enters 2025 with 89 tackles (36.0 TFL), 16.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, and three pass breakups during his first two seasons as a Tiger. Parker recorded six forced fumbles as a sophomore, setting a program record for most forced fumbles in a single season.
Looking forward to this season, Parker looks to have a monstrous junior campaign. He has already been named to multiple watch lists for various awards, including the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Lott IMPACT Trophy. Parker also finds himself on numerous – if not all – preseason All-America teams.
Renner compares Parker’s playing style to Miami Dolphins defensive end Bradley Chubb, who earned 2017 ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2017 following a dominant senior season at NC State before being selected No. 5 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Renner made sure to illustrate his high expectations for Parker at the next level as he continues to develop, and believes the Clemson star will undoubtedly hear his name called on Thursday of the 2026 NFL Draft.
“Really the only thing keeping him from being higher on this list is that he's more of a Bradley Chubb-type athlete than a Myles Garrett-type,” Renner wrote. “That's fine obviously – Chubb was a top 5 pick – but it speaks to his potential ceiling at the next level. Rest assured, he'll end up somewhere in the first round next April.”