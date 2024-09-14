Clemson Tigers Freshman Wide Receiver Speaks About Transition from High School
After a tough start to the season, the Clemson Tigers were able to bounce back in a big way for their first victory in Week 2.
The Tigers had the hardest test any team had to face during their opener this year when they played the No. 1 team in the nation. Things did not go well for Clemson against the Georgia Bulldogs, as they lost by a score of 34-3.
The Tigers’ offense was non-existent in the loss, and while the defense performed well for a half, the Bulldogs eventually wore them down.
Despite the blowout loss, Clemson bounced back nicely in Week 2 against the Appalachian State Mountaineers.
While they might not have been the same quality of opponent as Georgia, they are a pretty good team that the Tigers dominated.
After the offense looked terrible against Georgia, it looked like a completely different unit in Week 2.
Cade Klubnik had one of the best games of his career in the offensive outburst, and he got his talented freshman wide receiver, T.J. Moore, involved in the offense.
In the loss to the Bulldogs, Moore only totaled one reception for seven yards. That game obviously wasn’t an easy matchup for the young wide receiver, but he looked a lot more comfortable in the offense in Week 2.
Against the Mountaineers, the freshman totaled three receptions, 44 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown.
With Clemson on their bye week, he spoke about his transition so far from high school to college with Chase Hughes of the Clemson Insider.
“It was not more about learning the offense it was more about getting out of my high school habits. Everything is faster pace in college, so I just had to get used to that, I had to learn like really quick that after every play you run to the ball, no matter whether you get the ball or not.”
Making the leap to college can be very challenging for young players, and so far Moore is handling it well.
At 6-foot-3 and 200 lbs as a freshman, the big wide receiver already has the body to make an impact in the ACC this season.
Seeing Klubnik and the Tigers’ offense getting Moore involved this early in his career is a good sign, as he has the talent to be a key weapon for them for the next few years.
Luckily, his transition from high school to college is going well so far, and he’s already making an impact at the next level.