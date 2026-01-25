Three Clemson Tigers Looking to Boost Draft Stock at the Shrine Bowl

With the 2026 NFL Draft just three months away, several Clemson Tigers are aiming to elevate their draft stock, and three in particular have a big opportunity to do so this week.

This past Friday, player preparation and on-field practice began for the annual East-West Shrine Bowl , widely regarded as one of the top pre-draft showcases, giving prospects the chance to display their abilities in front of scouts, coaches and front-office executives.

Representing Clemson will be quarterback Cade Klubnik , defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart and offensive lineman Tristan Leigh . Below is an overview of their collegiate careers, current draft stock and how they’ve performed so far.

The game is set to kick off on Tuesday, January 27, at 7 p.m. EST on NFL Network.

Cade Klubnik — Quarterback

Klubnik capped off his Clemson career as one of the most decorated quarterbacks in program history, appearing in 49 games and throwing for 10,123 yards and 73 touchdowns. His 49 appearances rank first among Clemson quarterbacks , while he finished third all-time in passing yards and fourth in touchdown passes.

Entering 2025, the 6-foot-3 signal caller was highly regarded as a top-five prospect coming off a year where he totaled over 4,000 yards from scrimmage and over 40 total touchdowns as he helped guide his team to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2020.

However, his stock took a nosedive with a lackluster senior campaign that saw Clemson finish with their worst record in 15 years. In 12 games played, Klubnik threw for just 2,943 yards and 16 touchdowns.

While the 2025 season did not unfold as expected, Klubnik shared at the Shrine Bowl that navigating adversity alongside his teammates has better prepared him for the transition to the NFL.

“Obviously, it wasn’t the season we were looking for,” Klubnik told the media. “We had big aspirations, and we didn’t reach those. That’s definitely disappointing, but I’m really thankful for it to be honest. I’m thankful for it because I learned how to come back from a 1-3 team, and really respond in that moment.”

“Honestly, I feel like I’m more prepared for the next level because of it. I learned how to show up and climb back to win six more games and finish with four straight wins. So I’m really proud of that.”

As of now, ESPN’s latest quarterback rankings list Klubnik as the eighth-best at his position, projecting him as an early-to-mid Day 3 option in April.

Two solid throws from Cade Klubnik in 7-on-7s. He is getting though his reads and looked more comfortable as the day went on. pic.twitter.com/KVOeDE2Pbo — Brandyn Pokrass (@BPok24) January 25, 2026

DeMonte Capehart — Defensive Tackle

Capehart is the longest-tenured Tiger amongst the three participating in the Shrine Bowl, having spent the past six seasons in Death Valley.

He’s been a forceful interior presence alongside a multitude of NFL-caliber talents, including Tyler Davis , Ruke Orhorhoro , Payton Page , and most recently, Peter Woods .

In his career, he’s totaled 72 tackles , 13.5 for a loss, three sacks and five pass deflections through 57 game appearances.

Initially, it was thought that Capehart would declare for the NFL Draft last year; however, he dealt with nagging injuries that hurt his draft stock and wanted to run it back for one final year in hopes of winning a national championship.

While that never came to fruition, the 305-pound defensive tackle had a stellar season on the inside and, similar to Klubnik, projects as an early-to-mid Day 3 option.

He’s also caught early attention through practices at the Shrine Bowl, dominating his competition with a versatile set of pass-rush moves.

Great bull rush from Clemson IDL DeMonte Capehart in these 1-on-1 reps. It's been one of best and primary tools in these drills. #ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/T7hTcj5hxS — Thomas Christopher (@TommyCFB) January 25, 2026

Clemson Tigers IDL DeMonte Capehart just dominates his opponent on this rep. Power rush to a quick swim to clear. #ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/p4CK7cITRb — Thomas Christopher (@TommyCFB) January 24, 2026

Tristan Leigh — Offensive Tackle

Leigh is a fifth-year veteran of the Clemson offensive line, spending his entire collegiate career in Death Valley while gradually developing into a key piece up front after entering the program as a five-star recruit .

After serving in a rotational role early on behind now-Chicago Bears offensive tackle Jordan McFadden , he emerged as a full-time starter in 2023, providing stability and experience along the Tigers’ offensive front.

Leigh returned for a final season in 2025 after weighing his NFL future, though an ankle injury limited him to 10 games during Clemson’s most challenging season in over a decade. Despite the setback, his size, positional versatility and experience remain appealing traits for NFL evaluators.

Entering the draft process, Leigh projects as a late Day 3 option, with the Shrine Bowl serving as an opportunity to reinforce his value through interviews and on-field work as a seasoned, dependable offensive lineman.

So far, he’s done well in drills against some of the best defensive prospects in the draft, including LSU’s Harold Perkins and South Carolina’s Bryan Thomas Jr.

Harold Perkins vs Tristan Leigh pic.twitter.com/PA3juYev1P — Hail Mary Sports (@hailmarysportss) January 25, 2026