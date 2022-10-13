Skip to main content
'We Can Replicate (the environment) in Practice'

Jason Priester

'We Can Replicate (the environment) in Practice'

CLEMSON, SC— The Clemson Tigers have played in a lot of noisy environments during their recent run of success and are used to playing with the target on their backs.

"I think our mindset is everybody wants to beat us (in the conference)," head coach Dabo Swinney said. "We know there's a target on our back at Clemson. We are going to get everybody's best. We are not going to get anybody's 'C' game. It's just not going to happen. And you have to understand that. If you come to Clemson, you have to understand that. Nobody is going to sleepwalk against you. You are going to get everybody's best effort on that day and you have to be built and ready for that."

That sentiment was echoed by offensive lineman Will Putnam

"Yeah I mean I'm anticipating it to be loud.  I'm anticipating to get a headache from it being so loud, not being able to hear anything, hard to think straight, but I mean I think at the same time that's good that we can replicate that stuff in practice. I'm anticipating probably not being able to have to go on a silent count or some sort like that.

"It's going to be a really fun atmosphere. I know I mean they have very loyal fans and they get after it pretty hard too. So it'll be fun I mean I'm really looking forward to it.

Tigers embrace the road:

 "I mean I would say this is for environment-wise in road games you'd think that you might be a little hesitant for those kinds of hostile environments but for me and, I think I can speak for a lot of my teammates, we kind of embrace that because that's what make the games it's true it makes the game fun."

