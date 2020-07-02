Clemson's 10 Best: Top Quarterbacks in Program History

It almost goes without saying that to be a successful team, you need a reliable quarterback. Your QB1 should not only be a consistent game manager and take care of the football but also embody those intangible skills that separate the good players from the great ones.

Through the years, several signal-callers have left their mark on the Clemson football program during their time in a Tiger uniform. Today, we take a look at the ten best quarterbacks in Clemson history.

10. Nealon Greene (1994-1997)

One of the forgotten sons of Clemson, Greene climbed his way into the QB1 slow as a freshman and helped carry the Tigers to three bowl games. Greene started 42 games in the orange and white and set what became the school’s all-time leading passer with 5,719 yards and 35 touchdowns (currently seventh in school history, respectively).

9. Rodney Williams (1985-1988)

Williams is a former player that perhaps isn't given his due credit. He owns a 32-10-2 mark as the starting quarterback for the Tigers and guided the Orange and White to three consecutive ACC titles. No other quarterback has more than two straight ACC crowns. Williams also led Clemson to four consecutive bowl games.

8. Cullen Harper (2005-2008)

Harper broke numerous records throughout this time under center. As a senior in 2008, he led the ACC in passing yards, touchdowns and completion percentage. Harper is fifth in program history for career passing touchdowns (42) and sixth for passing yards (5,762). He was the starting quarterback during the midseason dismissal of Tommy Bowden and helped secure Dabo Swinney the full-time position in Clemson's 31-14 win over the Gamecocks in 2008.

7. Woodrow Dantzler (1999-2001)

This dual-threat QB made NCAA history in a Tiger uniform by becoming the first quarterback to rush for over 1,000 yards and pass for over 2,000 yards in the same season. Dantzler guided the Tigers to one of the biggest wins in program history with a 47-44 overtime triumph in Atlanta over No. 8 Georgia Tech. He was also nearly flawless in his career finale against Louisiana Tech in the 2001 Humanitarian Bowl.

6. Homer Jordan (1980-1982)

It would be difficult to leave off the guy who led the Tigers to their first National Championship victory. Jordan was one of the first major dual-threat quarterbacks to lead a Clemson offense. Under his leadership in 1981, the Tigers went from preseason unranked to 12-0 and National Champions. The All-ACC selection was named the Orange Bowl National Championship MVP for his efforts in the 22-15 triumph over Nebraska.

5. Charlie Whitehurst (2002-2005)

Known as Clipboard Jesus for his sideline talents in the NFL, Whitehurst is fondly remembered for going a perfect 4-0 against Lou Holtz's South Carolina Gamecocks. He also led Clemson to wins over No. 3 Florida State (26-10), the infamous beatdown in Columbia over the Gamecocks (63-17), and a Peach Bowl triumph over Phillip Fulmer's No. 6 Volunteers (27-14) to conclude the 2003 season.

4. Tajh Boyd (2011-2013)

Boyd is often praised for carrying Clemson into the Golden Age fans are enjoying today. The Virginia native helped the Tigers hoist an ACC Championship for the first time in 20 years. The star QB also gave the Tigers their first BCS bowl win, and he still holds the program career-record for both passing yards (11,904) and passing touchdowns (107).

3. Steve Fuller (1976-1978)

Fuller started 27 consecutive games for the Tigers during his career and earned ACC Player of the Year honors in both 1977 and 1978. He paced Clemson to a 19-4-1 record in his final two seasons as the starting quarterback. He was the second athlete to have his number retired, however, he granted Deshaun Watson the privilege to don the No. 4 jersey from 2014-2016.

2. Trevor Lawrence (2018-current)

Typically, it would be best to shy away from a player who is still a college athlete with at least one season left to play. But Lawrence, of course, isn't your typical quarterback. He led the Tigers to a perfect 15-0 season and national championship as a true freshman and nearly repeated his act as a sophomore with an impressive 14-1 mark in year two. Lawrence has the opportunity to match Williams' school-record of an ACC three-peat during the upcoming 2020 season.

1. Deshaun Watson (2014-2016)

This ranking likely comes as no surprise to anyone. Watson delivered the program's second National Championship and shattered the record books during his three seasons at the helm. He left Clemson with 10,163 passing yards and 90 career touchdowns for second all-time in both categories. His long list of accolades includes a two-time ACC Championship Game MVP and Manning Award winner in addition to Heisman Trophy finalist. Per Clemson athletics, Watson is believed to be the first quarterback in FBS history to pass 37 hours of academic credit and throw for 35 or more touchdown passes in the same academic year.