Football Flashback: Dantzler Leads Tigers to Humanitarian Bowl Triumph

Christopher Hall

Before there was Trevor Lawrence, Deshaun Watson, Tajh Boyd or even Charlie Whitehurst, there was talented dual-threat quarterback under center for Clemson that went by the name Woodrow Dantzler (1998-2001).

Dantzler became the first player in NCAA history to pass for over 2,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in the same season in 2001 while becoming just the third to pass for 5,000 yards and run for over 2,500 in his collegiate career.

Today, we look back on Dantzler’s performance as he guided the Clemson Tigers to a 49-24 victory over Louisiana Tech at the 2001 Humanitarian Bowl in a snow-covered Boise, Idaho. Dantzler tied a school-record with four passing touchdowns in the game.

It was a slow start for both teams on the infamous blue turf of the Boise State Broncos. Clemson was clinging to a 14-10 advantage as the teams hit the locker rooms during the halftime intermission. However, everything seemed to go right for the locals in the third frame while the wheels completely fell off the wagon for the Bulldogs.

Per Clemson athletics, head coach Jack Bicknell said the poor weather conditions along with likewise tackling made the opening two quarters worrisome for the Bulldogs.

“In the first half, the conditions were pretty tough,” Louisiana Tech coach Jack Bicknell said. “But some of the missed tackles were just because of their great players. They were great athletes, no doubt about that.”

Dantzler, a native of Orangeburg, S.C., help spark a 28-0 run after halftime to provide a 42-10 cushion for the Tigers prior to enjoying the next 15 minutes from the sidelines. While the final period wasn’t as crisp defensively, there no was cause for alarm as the Tigers roared to a much-needed postseason win.

“We played Clemson football,” Dantzler told reporters following the game. “I don’t know what it was in the first half, but we weren’t playing our game. In the locker room, we had to band together and refocus.”

Clemson posted 548 yards of total offense in the game. Dantzler finished 15-of-23 for 218 yards and four touchdowns while running back Bernard Rambert tallied 101 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries. Receiver Derrick “The Noodle” Hamilton also surpassed the century mark hauling in four catches for 94 yards and one touchdown—a 57-yard strike from backup quarterback Willie Simmons in the fourth quarter.

Clemson’s defense was tenacious holding Tech to just 49 yards rushing on 26 attempts. Additionally, the snowy Tigers recorded six sacks and a trio of interceptions.

The victory gave Tommy Bowden his first bowl win as head coach at Clemson and thwarted a five straight bowl game skid for the Tigers.

“This gives us some positive momentum going into winter conditioning, weightlifting and recruiting, for the first time,” Bowden said. 

