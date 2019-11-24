Clemson
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

2008 Tigers Paved the Way for the 2019 Tigers

Zach Lentz

CLEMSON— It was 2008 and the Clemson Tigers entered the final contest of the season, the annual showdown with instate rival South Carolina, with a 6-5 record under interim coach Dabo Swinney.

According to Swinney it was that game, a 34-14 victory, which would give, then athletic director, Terry Don Phillips the idea to remove the “interim” label from Swinney making him the Tigers head coach.

“I don’t think there’s any question about it (that the game was the deciding factor,” Swinney said. “I remember it was kind of a cold, kind of cloudy, seemed later than it was, type of game, and I just remember the spirit of our team and how hard they played—their will to win.”

While the victory made the decision for Phillips a, somewhat, easy one—Swinney understood heading into the game that his future was in doubt.

“It was no question (for me), if we don’t win that game, I’m probably not the coach here. I mean, maybe,” Swinney said. “I mean, Terry Don Phillips has some guts, but I don’t know if he had that kind of guts.”

Since that faithful game nearly 11 years ago, Swinney has built the Clemson Tigers into a football powerhouse.

Looking back on that final game, Swinney can see the building blocks that were laid on the foundation that is now the No. 3 ranked team in the country seeking a fifth straight ACC Championships and fifth straight trip to the College Football Playoff.

“We finished 4-2 those last six regular season games, and that was certainly the game that got us over the hump and it got us bowl eligible,” Swinney said. “We weren’t going to a bowl, so it gave us an opportunity, and it was huge for me—getting the job—because it gave us a bowl season to prep and get some things in place for spring practice and give some of those young kids an opportunity to continue to kind of sew some seeds and develop our culture a little bit.”

It was that group seniors that included names like Chris Clemons, James Davis, Cullen Harper, Aaron Kelly and current Tiger assistant Tyler Grisham, which laid the foundation for what the 2019 team has been able to accomplish.

And it is to those seniors that Swinney is eternally grateful.

“It was unbelievable,” Swinney continued. “I am very thankful for that group of seniors because those guys really bought into how they wanted to finish. That’s what we control. It’s always what’s next. The best is yet to come. Those guys did an unbelievable job and played their hearts out.”

It is because of the foundation laid on dreary day, late November 2008 that the 2019 Clemson seniors have an opportunity to leave Clemson as the winningest group in the history of the school.

So maybe when the Tigers head coach says things like what a “special week” this is, and how much he enjoys rivalry week, those on the outside looking in will have a great appreciation, as Swinney does, for what this game really means.

““There is the season, and then we have South Carolina. It kind of stands alone,” Swinney said. “This is a fun week. It is awesome to be a part of rivalry games.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Thanksgiving Week Means Rivalry Week for Tigers and Gamecocks

Zach Lentz
0

It is Thanksgiving week and while many across the state are thinking about family obligations, travel and gathering the food that will be eaten Thursday, for the Clemson Tigers Thanksgiving week means one thing and one thing only—it’s rivalry week.

Sunday Notebook: It's Personal

Zach Lentz
0

Former Calhoun Academy standout and current punter for the No. 2 Clemson Tigers Will Spiers understands exactly what the rivalry game with the South Carolina Gamecocks means because his family is has been a part of the rivalry for his entire life.

Tavien Feaster as a Gamecock Adds Another Chapter to an Intense Rivalry

Zach Lentz
0

The Clemson Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks have had a lot of interesting storylines in their long and tenuous rivalry.

Clemson feels like home for Florida recruit

Jeremy Styron
0

Although Florida State University is about five miles from his high school, tight end Sage Ennis chose to move six hours up the road to Tigertown because, to him, Clemson, S.C., feels like a home away from home.

Lawrence Looking Forward to Bye Week

Zach Lentz
2 0

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is only two years removed from high school, but a lot can change in two years — even an outlook on having a bye week, or two.

Former Tiger Clelin Ferrell Recalls His First Run-In with South Carolina Fans

Zach Lentz
0

The world of college football rivalries has seen family members fight, best friends no longer talk to each other and their respective schools lose recruits. The last is the case for former Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell, whose trip to the University of South Carolina on an official visit was spoiled by a run-in at a Waffle House.

Gamecocks Have More Issues Than Muschamp

Zach Lentz
0

The South Carolina Gamecocks have a number of issues ahead of their annual matchup with the Clemson Tigers.

Photo Gallery: Clemson v. Wake Forest

Susan Lloyd
0

Photos from Clemson's last regular season home game against Wake Forest

Clemson is 'Straight Destroying People'

Zach Lentz
0

After Week 5 of the season, when the Clemson Tigers escaped a trip to Chapel Hill with a 21-20 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels, many around the nation had written the Tigers off.

Throw the Records Out...Not so Fast

Zach Lentz
0

We always hear the phrase, “You can throw out the record books when these two teams get together.” However, while there have been some upsets in the series, usually the team with the better record comes away with the victory.