2019 Recap: Clemson Dominates Gamecocks for Sixth Straight Win in Series

Christopher Hall

The staff at AllClemson is taking a look back at the 2019 season game-by-game, featuring the highlights, momentum-changing moments and stars. Today, we take a look back at Clemson's regular-season finale in Columbia, S.C.

Clemson traveled to Columbia for a high noon kick against the depleted Gamecocks. The Tigers entered the game seeking their second straight 12-0 regular season. Bowl game aspirations were off the table, but the Gamecocks were hopeful to play spoiler and pull off the monumental upset in Williams-Brice Stadium.

The game was filled with storylines including Clemson’s defense seeking retribution for being exploited for 600 yards of total offense in the 2019 meeting in Death Valley, Tavien Feaster playing against his former Clemson teammates, and how the outcome of the game could impact head coach Will Muschamp's job security.

The Tigers defeated the Gamecocks for the sixth straight time and held South Carolina to its lowest point total in the series since a 45-0 loss in 1989.

Here’s how it happened:

It was over when …

B.T. Potter converted a 46-yard field goal as the first half expired to Clemson a 24-3 cushion heading into the second half.

Play of the game

Up 7-0 with just under four minutes left in the first quarter, Clemson went deep on play-action as Trevor Lawrence stepped up in the pocket and delivered a dart to Tee Higgins who scurried away from defenders untouched for a 65-yard touchdown.

Player of the game

Trevor Lawrence finished the game 26-of-36 passing for 295 yards and three passing touchdowns. He also carried the ball eight times for 66 yards including a 21-yard gain on the Tiger's first possession.

What was that?

After Clemson stormed 63 yards down the field in the game’s opening drive, Clemson’s Travis Etienne was smothered at the goal line on two consecutive plays as the Gamecocks forced an early turnover on downs.

Freshman impact

Clemson freshman Jake Venables, son of defensive coordinator Brent Venables, tallied two solo tackles including one tackle for loss in the win over the Gamecocks.

Stat of the game: 30

Clemson tallied 30 first downs in the game while South Carolina managed just nine. The Gamecocks were forced to punt seven times compared to three for the Tigers.

He said it ...

"I’m going to pull for them regardless. I spent three years there and I want to see those guys — my teammates — do well. It’s all love with them,” — Tavien Feaster on squaring off against his former team in his college football finale. 

