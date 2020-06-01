The staff at AllClemson is taking a look back at the 2019 season game-by-game, featuring the highlights, momentum-changing moments and stars. We begin with Clemson's 2019 season opener against Georgia Tech.

Clemson opened up its 2019 season as the No. 1 team in college football, the preseason pick by many to win it all and a more than 5-touchdown favorite over Georgia Tech.

Oh yeah, the Tigers and a Memorial Stadium packed with fans on a Thursday night were also hosts of the first football game on the new ACC Network, which worried fans all summer with how they were going to obtain it.

However, everything went off without a hitch, and Clemson rolled the Yellow Jackets, 52-14, to start the season 1-0 behind a stingy defense, a huge performance from running back Travis Etienne and two first-half touchdowns by quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Here’s how it happened:

It was over when…

Lawrence connected with Tee Higgins for a 62-yard touchdown that put the Tigers up 28-0 with 4:34 left in the first half. Higgins made a difficult catch in man-to-man coverage and then fought the defender off to run away to the end zone.

Play of the game

Already up 7-0 in the first quarter, Lawrence handed off to Travis Etienne, who ran into the back of his own blocker before gathering himself and leaving the Yellow Jackets in the dust with a sprint down the left sideline. The 90-yard touchdown run set a record at Memorial Stadium and tied the school record for the longest run.

Player of the game

Etienne wasn't done. He scored two more touchdowns (14, 48) and set a career-high with 205 yards on just 12 carries. That season-opening performance earned him Maxwell Award Player of the Week, ACC Running Back of the Week and offensive player of the week from coach Dabo Swinney.

What was that?

Georgia Tech, in its first game under new coach Geoff Collins, showed up to Death Valley with weights. During pregame warmups, they were doing some heavy lifting, much to the surprise of the media and former football players.

Freshman impact

Despite being slowed in fall camp with a leg injury, freshman receiver Frank Ladson caught a 21-yard touchdown pass in his first collegiate game. It put the Tigers up 49-7 early in the fourth quarter.

Stat of the game: 13

The number of different Clemson receivers who combined to produce 221 yards on 18 catches in the easy victory.

He said it...

"Just really proud of our team. We played 90 guys. Certainly a lot that we can teach from and get better from. The guys were excited to play. It was a lot of fun to be able to play so many guys.” — Swinney, on the first game