How Clemson Can Boost ACC's Image in Week One
Everybody has their own stance on how to rank the College Football Playoff teams come December, including the amount of teams that each conference could bring into the 12-team postseason.
For the ACC, its first season with the extended playoff, two teams from the conference secured a trip to the playoff: the SMU Mustangs and the Clemson Tigers. However, both lost in the first round of the competition, with both by multiple scores.
Because of the performances by both teams, many questioned if a team that was left on the outside deserved to be in instead of the ACC, which ended up having two teams receiving a bid.
Week 1 provides many different out of conference games that involve ACC teams. Clemson faces LSU at home, Alabama faces Florida State and a Notre Dame and Miami matchup are some that highlight those season openers. If the conference is looking to win back the doubters, a strong showing needs to be seen by many of these teams Week 1.
Arguably, the biggest games describing this saga will be the Tigers against Tigers matchup at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 30. Head coach Dabo Swiney saw his team go winless in 2024 against SEC competition, losing three times to Texas, South Carolina and Georgia.
To turn around the narrative, as well as the team’s ability to contend for a national championship this season, a win at home is pivotal.
The conference can’t just rely on one team, though, if it is looking to flip its image in one week. Among those previous games mentioned, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech each have an out of conference game, facing South Carolina and Colorado, respectively. A win by one of these teams, or a currently ranked ACC team could help boost the team’s image.
It would help them out later on, with out of conference games and strength of schedule proving to be some of the most important figures to a team’s chances to hear its name called on selection day. A strong start is needed to continue to have the media and the committee speaking highly about the conference.
The SEC and the Big 10 have proved to be the two top conferences in the country, with the ACC being in that second tier with the Big 12. While it won’t change perspective in one game, a strong season by several teams in the conference could change some minds, like Clemson, Miami or even Georgia Tech.
The ACC champion will receive an automatic bid, but following two early exits by the two teams that made it from the conference last year, the teams within the ACC will need to all work together if they’re looking to see multiple teams in the College Football Playoff once again.