2021 ACC Football Championship Game Tickets on Sale Wednesday

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Tickets for the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Championship Game will go on sale to the general public via Ticketmaster on Wednesday, July 21, at 10 a.m.

Tickets will be available online at Ticketmaster.com and through the ACC’s official website, theACC.com.

Ticket prices start at $80 for upper level seating and $85 for lower level seating.

The 17th annual ACC Football Championship Game will be televised nationally by ABC with the kickoff time to be announced later this fall. Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, will serve as the host venue for the 11th time.

In April 2018, the ACC, Charlotte Sports Foundation and Carolina Panthers announced a 10-year agreement that will keep the ACC Football Championship Game in Charlotte through the 2030 season. The game is played annually at Bank of America Stadium on the first Saturday in December.

The game’s attendance record is 74,514 for the 2015 contest between Clemson and North Carolina, which also set an attendance record for Bank of America Stadium at the time. In the previous nine games, not including 2020, the average attendance was nearly 70,000 per game and includes four years where attendance was over 72,000.

The winner of the conference championship game has gone on to play in the National Championship Game or compete in the College Football Playoff each of the previous eight seasons.