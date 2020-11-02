Clemson Picks Up Commitment From In-State 2022 Offensive Lineman

The Tigers have picked up their second commitment in the past week as 2022 offensive lineman Collin Sadler announced via Twitter a verbal pledge to the Tigers.

"I’m staying home, 1000% committed," Sadler tweeted on Monday afternoon.

Sadler, a 6-foot-5, 295 pound tackle prospect, is considered one of the top players in the country at his position. Out of Greeneville, South Carolina, the SI All-American prospect is very familiar with the Clemson program.

Sadler had offers from all of the top programs across the country, including Alabama, Penn State, Oklahoma, and Oregon. He joins fellow offensive lineman Blake Miller as the first two commitments of the Tigers 2022 recruiting class.

