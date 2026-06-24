2026 ACC Kickoff Attendees Revealed For Clemson Football

Clemson football inches closer to a 2026 season with something to prove, and a trio of experienced Tigers will represent the program at the ACC Kickoff next month.

Seniors Will Heldt, Olsen Patt-Henry and junior Sammy Brown will head to Charlotte, North Carolina, in July to speak to the media on behalf of the Tigers heading into next season. It will be all three’s first time going to the conference event, which will take place at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown from July 15-17.

Next stop: Charlotte.



The Tigers representing Clemson at ACC Kickoff 🐅 pic.twitter.com/U78sWIiPj4 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) June 24, 2026

Clemson will speak on July 16, beginning with Dabo Swinney and then with his players.

Brown and Heldt are coming off honors within the ACC, coming from last season’s 7-6 record despite high hopes. Brown was a First Team All-ACC player last season in his first full year as a starter. Meanwhile, Heldt was the star transfer of last season, finishing with a Third Team All-ACC honor.

Meanwhile, Patt-Henry will represent the offense as one of the key returners from last season. Despite finishing with only 16 receptions for 126 yards with the program in his junior year, he is a strong blocker who was apparent in the run game.

Clemson’s rapid change on offense leaves the Naples, Fla., native as one of the only seniors with significant snaps on the unit. There could have been an argument for wide receivers T.J. Moore or Bryant Wesco Jr., but Swinney decided to go elsewhere.

There’s also a key omission from last season to this season’s attendees: the quarterback. Typically, Clemson likes to bring one, which has been Cade Klubnik in the last three seasons and DJ Uiagalelei for the previous two.

Right now, redshirt junior Christopher Vizzina has been the expected starter, but that is not official just yet. True freshman Tait Reynolds has turned heads early and it has made him the second player behind him in the quarterback room.

The decision not to bring Vizzina shows that there’s still a quarterback competition going on, regardless of seniority.

Last season, Klubnik was joined by defensive tackle Peter Woods, edge rusher T.J. Parker and wide receiver Antonio Williams. A new era is heading towards Clemson’s way with no former returners from 2025 in Charlotte.

Boston College, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Syracuse and Virginia Tech will join the Tigers in Thursday’s festivities. It will feature plenty of media availability that will be present on the ACC Network.

All other attendees for the event can be found here.