2026 Recruiting Class is Shaping Up Well for Clemson Tigers So Far
After a somewhat disappointing 2025 recruiting class for their standards, the Clemson Tigers are off to a good start in 2026.
The Tigers saw their 2024 campaign come to an end in the first-round of the College Football Playoff. It was a solid overall season for Clemson, as they won 10 games and the ACC Title.
Now, while their season might have come to an end earlier than they would have liked, the future of the program looks strong.
As the Tigers get ready for 2025, the biggest question will be the hopeful return of Cade Klubnik. The junior quarterback had an excellent season in his second year as a starter.
Last year, he totaled 3.639 passing yards, 36 passing touchdowns, and six interceptions. On the ground, Klubnik was a major factor as well, totaling nearly 500 rushing yards. If he returns, Clemson should have one of the best offenses in the country next year.
In addition to their quarterback hopefully returning, they have two very talented freshman wide receivers in Bryant Wesco and T.J. Moore.
While the future is bright in 2025, assuming their star quarterback is back, they didn’t have the recruiting class that they were hoping for.
So far, in 2026, the class is shaping up to be a bit better. They currently have two quarterbacks already committed, which is important for life after Klubnik. Tait Reynolds is currently leading the class as one of the two four-star players that have committed. Reynolds very well could be the quarterback of the future for the program.
On the defensive side of the ball, they have four-star cornerback Shavar Young Jr leading the way on that side of the ball.
With the two four-star commits already, the Tigers have three more three-star players. While they are off to a strong start, by no means are they set in stone. This past year, Clemson saw seven players decommit from the program.
With Dabo Swinney being aggressive in the transfer portal for the first time recently, that could be an excellent way to make up for a little bit of a lackluster recruiting class. Since the Tigers have such a strong history of winning, they should be able to continue to bring in talented players.