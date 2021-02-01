3 Best Trade Candidates in the Deshaun Watson Race

With the most recent trade of quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams, virtually all NFL eyes are on former Clemson star Deshaun Watson, and what team can put together the massive haul it's going to take to make the Houston Texans say yes.

The L.A. Rams had to give up Jared Goff, two future first-round picks and a third-round pick to receive an upgrade, but an aging upgrade. Many believe Stafford reset the QB trade market with this deal, making the potential Watson haul all the more illustrious. But the Rams didn't just give up the picks for Stafford, they did it because of the size of Goff's contract, compared to the value he's brought to the field recently.

So what will it take to get Watson?

With no rank or order, here are the three best potential trade candidates for No. 4:

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins are on this list simply for the amount they seem prepared to offer.

The most interesting piece of the Dolphins' potential package is former Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa, and whether the Texans deem him a proper replacement for the star they currently hold.

Tagovailoa wasn't flashy in his first year of NFL play but did help take them out of the mediocrity they'd fallen into the years prior while splitting time with QB Ryan Fitzpatrick. While Tagovailoa isn't anywhere near the level Watson may be at, it will only be his second year and still has plenty of time to prove himself as a serviceable NFL QB.

Miami also holds two first- and second-round picks, as well as a potential third, or even fourth, first-round pick that the Dolphins could be enticed to give up.

Tagovailoa seems to be the determining factor, as the Dolphins don't have enough defensive assets to part ways with, which has been a key asking price in talks with the Texans.

Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers, fresh out of a QB fiasco last summer by adding Teddy Bridgewater and dumping Cam Newton, are back in the QB market mix once again.

Bridgewater didn't impress last season in his first year in black and blue, and with the weapons the Panthers have to offer, there aren't many excuses. Even with RB Christian McCaffrey out most of the season, the Panthers still had two 1,000-yard receivers in Robby Anderson and DJ Moore, and still have the opportunity to bring back swiss army knife WR Curtis Samuel.

The arsenal Watson could have in Carolina could be one of these most potent in the NFL, the kind needed to compete with Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The Panthers could offer as many firsts as the Texans wanted but would likely have to part ways with a stud defensive player, like Pro Bowl DE Brian Burns or rookie defensive back Jeremy Chinn.

If the Panthers are willing to move a bit on defense to make this trade happen, as well as enough picks, the Texans may not be able to say no.

New York Jets

The Jets have to decide how they really feel about current QB Sam Darnold before they make the call to Texans GM Nick Caserio about Watson.

Darnold may be one of the better replacement QB options for Houston if the Jets decide they want to trade him, but with numerous other position groups of need, they may not want to give away the required draft capital to go along with him.

The Jets could utilize the extra picks they have from trading safety Jamal Adams to Seattle in a deal for Watson and have the potential to offload defensive players like LB C.J. Mosely or DT Quinnen Williams.

With Darnold, a defensive asset, and a package of picks, Watson could find himself as the next star of the Big Apple. But the Jets must decide what's best for their future before taking part in another blockbuster trade.