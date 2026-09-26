3 Instant Takeaways From Clemson's Standout Win Over Cal

Clemson football took care of business on Friday night, defeating Cal 24-10 to remain perfect in ACC play.

The Tigers outscored the Golden Bears 24-3 after the first quarter, flexing their muscles in specific aspects of their game to gain more momentum after finishing their first month of the season 3-1.

Here are three instant takeaways from the contest tonight:

1. Clemson’s Secondary Remains As Advertised

Opposing quarterbacks struggle to move the ball as of late when Ashton Hampton is on one side of the secondary while Elliot Washington II is on the other.

Both took advantage of the Cal receivers on Friday night.

Washington was the big winner, picking up Golden Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele twice to force the only two turnovers of the game for Clemson. On the other side, Hampton broke up three passes and totaled three tackles in the win, halting the Cal quarterback’s draft stock that has had high hopes since the beginning of the season.

Even while down for a majority of the first half, the secondary slowed down Cal in extending the lead. It turns out that the Tigers didn’t even allow an offensive touchdown by the Golden Bears in the win, which is a testament to the dominance they showed.

2. Gideon Davidson’s Confidence is Growing

Davidson picked up his first touchdown and 100-yard game in Clemson’s win over North Carolina last weekend. On Friday, he broke both personal accolades again.

The sophomore poured on 155 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the win, being the offensive engine that put the Golden Bears away in the fourth quarter. That included a 75-yard touchdown run on a 3rd-and-8, which was the first time Clemson converted a third down that was more than five yards in the game.

GIDEON DAVIDSON BREAKS FREE FOR A 75-YARD TOUCHDOWN ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/UoP6KZrc7F — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) September 26, 2026

After the win over the Tar Heels, the first touchdown gave him belief he could be even better than before. That was clearly visible in the Golden State in Week 4, being the true No. 1 running back on the team.

3. Could Clemson’s Special Teams Be Its Best Unit?

Since Rich Bisaccia has taken over duties as special teams coordinator this offseason, Clemson hasn’t slipped up on that third unit. In fact, it has gotten the Tigers even better.

That was apparent in the win, recording their first punt return touchdown in eight years. Bryant Wesco Jr. was the one who got the honors with a 65-yard catch-and-run, breaking the tie between Cal and Clemson to give his team the lead late in the game.

Despite missing a field goal today, Nolan Hauser has began his junior season going 10 of 11 from the field and should bounce back next week. Punter Jack Smith has been consistent while adding a punt inside the 20-yard line on Friday as well.

Many games in recent years have seen some sort of dysfunctional facet of that group. Since Bisaccia has been at the helm, that hasn’t been the case. In fact, it’s been a breath of fresh air.

Clemson will be back in action at home next Saturday, when it will face Miami at an undetermined time.

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