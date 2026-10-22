3 Storylines I'm Watching Between Clemson Tigers and Virginia Tech

Clemson football has a fork in the road this weekend, facing Virginia Tech at home in what many believe could be a make-or-break game for head coach Dabo Swinney’s group in the 2026 season.

Swinney sees a close friend of his, James Franklin, on the other side of the field for the first time since departing from the Penn State Nittany Lions last fall. Both are looking to remain in the hunt for the ACC Championship, with a loss most likely counting either team out of a chance to make the postseason.

Here are three things that I'll be watching closely throughout Saturday's matchup.

Clemson’s Path to Winning

Every game has been different for the Clemson Tigers in their wins this season. If the Tigers can do it on Saturday night, then what part of the game will they be winning in?

The two losses that Virginia Tech has this season, at home to Pitt and at Cal, have various ways in which its opponent won. The Panthers forced four turnovers on the Hokies in their first loss of the season, while they allowed Cal to convert 50% of its third downs two weeks ago. Virginia Tech also missed two field goals in the loss to the Golden Bears.

Clemson’s offense has obviously been difficult to read over the six-game stretch that we have seen it. We’ve seen how dominant the defense has been, while special teams has played winning football throughout this season. I’m interested to see which part of the Tigers ends up being the biggest factor in winning, though.

Clemson’s Offensive Line Performance

The trenches haven’t been the most rewarding for the Tigers, especially on the offensive line this season. That could end up getting exposed this weekend.

Virginia Tech leads the country in tackles for loss this season with 64.0, averaging just over nine per game in 2026. The Hokies are also lead the ACC in sacks and forced fumbles in the ACC this season, with 22 and 10, respectively. On the flip side, the Tigers have allowed 17 sacks in six games and will look to protect freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds.

Clemson needs to tighten up front if it wants to be successful on offense, with running the football being the strongest part of the unit so far this season. How does that change with one of the best pass rushes in the country so far?

A Game to Change The Course of 2026?

I talked about this above, but this contest is a vital benchmark for Clemson for the rest of its trajectory.

Most expected the Tigers to be 4-2 in this spot, with losses to LSU and Miami being the difference in a potential undefeated start going into this game. However, Clemson has a 55.9% chance to win on Saturday, according to ESPN Analytics, being one of the closest games by expectation for the team this season.

It will be interesting to see if there’s any desperation going into this contest, especially with a loss moving the needle into a different tier that Clemson won’t be looking to be in moving forward. However, if it comes out with a victory at home under the lights, there’s still a chance for it to be one of the top teams in the driver’s seat for the ACC Championship moving forward.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from Death Valley, and the game will be broadcast from ESPN.