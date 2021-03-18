3 Things Learned: Clemson Quarterbacks

D.J Uiagalelei is transitioning into the starting quarterback for Clemson, but this is also an important spring for Taisun Phommachanh and Hunter Helms, the two guys vying for the job as his backup.

Losing one of the most talented quarterback prospects your program has ever seen is never ideal.

In the case of Dabo Swinney and Clemson, though, it's much more manageable when you have a guy like D.J. Uiagalelei waiting in the wings.

For the first time since 2018, the Tigers will feature a new starting quarterback and Swinney has maintained throughout the spring that Uiagalelei is embracing the challenges of the transition with open arms.

However, while there are no questions about who the starter will be, there are some depth concerns.

With the Tigers taking a week off, it's a good time to focus on three things learned so far this spring about the quarterback position.

1. Tigers In Good Hands With Uiagalelei: Trevor Lawrence, the face of college football over the past couple of seasons, is now off to the NFL and the Uiagalelei era is officially underway. The rising sophomore was brilliant in two starts last season, giving fans a glimpse of what's in store over the next two, possibly three seasons.

As a freshman Uiagalelei completed 67% of his passes for 914 yards, with 5 touchdowns and no interceptions. Swinney has raved about the leadership ability and dedication the young quarterback has show towards honing his craft this spring, and it appears the transition at the position is going smoothly.

2. Hunter Helms Not Playing Like a Walk-On: The redshirt freshman made the most of his opportunities last season completing 9-of-12 passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns in just 22 snaps over three games. By all accounts, he has picked up right where he left off this spring.

Taisun Phommachanh has been unavailable for parts of the spring, and Helms has looked very good in his absence. Swinney said the redshirt freshman had his best practice of the spring in the Tigers' final scrimmage before spring break.

3. There Are Depth Concerns: There is no doubt that Clemson is in good hands with Uiagalelei at quarterback. But what happens if he were to get injured? As it stands currently, it's just Phommachanh and Helms behind Uiagalelei.

During his first two seasons in the program, Phommachanh just hasn't progressed the way many had envisioned. Last season, he was just 5-17 for 17 yards in four games. The Tigers need Phommachanh to take a big step forward this spring, and Swinney said one of the goals this spring was making sure those guys behind Uiagalelei were not only ready to step in at a moments notice, but be able to step in and win on a moments notice.

The battle for the backup job will likely extend well beyond spring practice, but no matter who wins the job, it's imperative that both Helms and Phommachanh take advantage of each and every rep.

More depth is on the way, though. Bubba Chandler and Will Taylor, both signed as part of the Tigers' 2021 recruiting class are expected to join the team in the summer.