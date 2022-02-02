4 Clemson Assistants receive raises, Austin’s compensation announced by BOT

Four assistants on Clemson’s football staff received raises Wednesday, while one was officially added to the staff.

Clemson University’s Board of Trustees’ Compensation Committee officially approved new contracts for cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, running backs coach C.J. Spiller and wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

The board also officially approved Thomas Austin as the Tigers’ new offensive line coach. Austin replaces Robbie Caldwell on Dabo Swinney’s staff. His contract runs to 2024 and he will start off making $450,000 a year.

"He’s been incredibly well-groomed and well-prepared," Swinney said of Austin in a press release. "He’s going to do a fantastic job with that offensive line along with Brandon Thomas, who has come in to be our on-field graduate assistant coach.”

Caldwell retired as a football coach following Clemson’s Cheez-It Bowl victory over Iowa State on Dec. 29. He will now serve as Swinney’s new director of high school relations and player development and will make $250,000 a year.

With Austin joining the staff, plus Monday’s raises for Reed, Hall, Spiller and Grisham, Clemson’s 10 on-field coaches will make a combined $6.55 million in 2022. That, of course, is down nearly $2 million from the $8.425 million last year’s staff made, which included Brent Venables and Tony Elliott, who have since moved on to be head coaches at Oklahoma and Virginia.

Venables and Elliott were the two highest paid assistant coaches in college football last season. Venables made $2.5 million as the defensive coordinator, while Elliott was making $2 million as the offensive coordinator.

Reed, who received a raise and promotion to special teams coordinator back on Dec. 14, to go with his cornerbacks coaching duties, was promoted to Assistant Head Coach and was given an additional raise of $50,000 on Wednesday. He is now making $750,000 a year and his contract still runs to 2025.

Hall, who is going into his fifth season at Clemson, will have his salary increase from $500,000 to $625,000 and he had one year added to his contract that will run to 2024.

Spiller also had a year added on to his deal, while also having his salary increase from $300,000 to $450,000. Grisham also got a raise. Like Spiller, he got a $150,000 increase and will be making $450,000 this season. His contract also runs to 2024 and he was named as Swinney's new recruiting coordinator.

Austin returned to Clemson last year as an offensive analyst, following two years at Georgia State as its offensive line coach. Prior to going to Georgia State, he was on Swinney’s staff from 2015-’18 as a graduate assistant coach.

Austin played on Clemson’s offensive line from 2006-’09 and was on the Clemson team when Swinney took over as the interim head coach in 2008. He played for Swinney in 2009, as well, helping the Tigers to their first ACC Championship Game appearance.

As a player, Austin was an All-America and two-time all-conference lineman, who started 38 games for the Tigers from 2006-’09. Following his college career, he signed an NFL free agent contract with the New England Patriots in 2010. He played in the NFL with Houston, Carolina and Indianapolis from 2010-13.

On Dec. 14, quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter was promoted to offensive coordinator. He is now making $925,000 a year and is the highest paid assistant on Swinney's staff.

Swinney also promoted Wes Goodwin from Senior Defensive Analyst to co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. He will make $850,000 this coming season.

Mickey Conn, Clemson's safeties coach, was also promoted to co-defensive coordinator and will make $800,000 in 2022.

Kyle Richardson was named the Tigers' new tight ends coach on Dec. 14 and he will make $500,000 this year, while on Jan. 7, Nick Eason replaced Todd Bates as defensive tackles coach.

Eason was approved for a $750,000 deal when he was hired, which will run to 2025.

Other members of Clemson Football Staff who received raises or had a year added to contract:

Joey Batson, Director of Football Strength & Conditioning: Add one year to the term

Woody McCorvey, Chief of Staff: Add one year, $500,000

Mike Dooley, Director of Football Administration & Player Personnel: Add one year, $325,000

Jeff Davis, Director of Football Administration & Player Personnel: Add one year, $315,000

Jordan Sorrells, Senior Director of Football Recruiting & Player Development: Add one year, $315,000

Danny Pearman, Director of Football Scouting: Add one year to the term

D.J. Gordon, Director of Football Operations & External Affairs: Add two years to the term, $250,000

Bill Spiers, Senior Assistant for Special Teams & Offensive Analyst: $250,000

New Hires to the Football Staff

John Grass — Special Assistant to the Offense

Jody Evans — Assistant Director of Football Operations

Carter Thomason* — Defensive Analyst

Tyrone Crowder* — Offensive Player Development

Dennis Love — Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach

*Previously served as a graduate assistant

New Graduate Assistants

Stephone Anthony — Defensive Graduate Assistant

Corey Crawford — Defensive Graduate Assistant

Brandon Thomas — Offensive Graduate Assistant

Title Changes

Thomas Austin — Offensive Line Coach

Tyler Grisham — Recruiting Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach

Mike Reed — Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator/Cornerbacks Coach

Jordan Sorrells — Senior Director of Recruiting and Player Development

Abe Reed — Senior Director of Equipment/Facility Coordinator

Robbie Caldwell — Director of High School Relations and Sophomore Transition

Mike Dooley — Director of Football Administration and Player Personnel

D.J. Gordon — Director of Football Operations and External Affairs

Paul Anderson — Director of Football Academics and Freshman Transition

Ty Clements — Director of Recruiting Strategy

Joe Robbins — Director of Football Creative Media

Zach Fulmer — Director of Recruiting Operations

Josh Wall — Associate Director of Recruiting and High School Relations

Anna Kate Gunn — Assistant Director of Player Development and Freshman Transition

DeAndre McDaniel — Senior Defensive Assistant