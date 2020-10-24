4th and Short: Quick Reactions to Clemson-Syracuse

Top-ranked Clemson improved to 6-0 on Saturday with a 47-21 victory over Syracuse. The win marked the 35th consecutive regular-season game that the Tigers came out on top, which is the longest such streak in ACC history.

But it was not all good news, as we dive into our four reactions to the Tigers and the Orange.

1st Down: Travis Etienne Continues to Fumble Away Being a Heisman Finalist

For the second straight week, Travis Etienne looked more like Clark Kent than Superman. Etienne put the ball on the ground in the first half, while the fumble was recovered by the Tigers, it was the second straight week that Etienne has left the ball on the ground.



Etienne finished the game with 86 yards, three touchdowns, one fumble and 20 yards receiving.

2nd Down: Special Teams Continue to Not Be Special

Two weeks ago the Tigers had three field goals attempts blocked by Miami. Saturday, the Tigers had a punt blocked and a missed field goal by B.T. Potter. The Tigers have some significant issues that must be fixed before they make the trip to Notre Dame on Nov. 7.

3rd Down: Lawrence Back to 2019

Trevor Lawrence did not look like the quarterback that started the first five games of 2020—instead, he looked more like the Lawrence that started the 2019 season.



Lawrence finished the game with 289 passing yards with two touchdowns and one interception, including a pick-6. However, there were at least two more passes that should have been intercepted.

Lawrence pressed, looked impatient and did not show the poise and patience that he had shown through the first five games.

4th Down: Where was the defensive line?

The Syracuse Orange entered Saturday's game having allowed more sacks than any FBS team. The Tigers entered the game second in the nation in sacks per game (4.4 per game). However, when the two teams got together it was the Orange that got the better of the Tigers.

The Tigers finished the day with only two sacks, which begs the question: How important is Tyler Davis to the defensive front?

The sophomore was held out of Saturday's game for an undisclosed reason.