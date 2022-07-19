5 Burning Questions for Clemson's 'Talking' Season

There are always questions that need to be answered when "talking" season begins around college football, but this week for the 2022 Clemson Tigers feels bigger than some years.

Maybe it's because head coach Dabo Swinney and company are coming off a season in which they didn't make the College Football Playoff or win the ACC for the first time since 2014. Or it could be all the changes that are occurring across the landscape of the sport.

Regardless, this will be an entertaining week as Swinney and his assistants talk Tuesday at Clemson's media event before he, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden and defensive end K.J. Henry head up to Charlotte on Wednesday for Atlantic Division day at the ACC Kickoff.

Here are five important questions that will be asked over the next three days, although the true answers won't present themselves until the season begins Sept. 5 against Georgia Tech in Atlanta:

1. After an injury-riddled 2021, what's the health of the team like entering 2022?

Last season's injury luck really felt like an anomaly. Clemson had been very fortunate during their six-year CFP run, but it all caught up to them in 2021. Not only did nearly 20 scholarship players miss the bowl game last year because of injuries, but the Tigers were also short-handed most of the spring as banged-up guys had surgeries and rehab processes to get through.

What does the depth chart look like heading into fall camp in early August? Have enough players healed? The status of defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and where he's at after having knee and shoulder surgery will be a concern. Other key players who will be updated include E.J. Williams, Dietrick Pennington, Will Shipley and Kobe Pace. Without exhibition games or much preseason prep, will enough players be ready to contribute in the opener?

This isn't really a fair question to ask Swinney, his players, or his staff because they don't make these decisions, but it's going to happen regardless. This topic is at the forefront of everyone's mind after the Big Ten snagged USC and UCLA from the Pac-12. What it means for the ACC remains to be seen, but the Big Ten and SEC are about to dwarf the rest of college football in revenue in the next few years.

Clemson has long been a standing member of the ACC, but it might be time for that to change. However, the two super conferences aren't looking to continue conference realignment at the moment. We'll still get Swinney's thoughts on what the shakeups mean to him and his program, as well as how he views the revenue discrepancy that's on the way. How will Clemson and the ACC combat that? Stay tuned this week for signs, positive or negative.

3. What have the new coaches brought to the table?

Brandon Streeter is the new offensive coordinator. Wes Goodwin is running one of the nation's top defenses in 2022. This we know, but what all they'll use and what tweaks will be made to Clemson's system are still up in the air. Combined with three other new position coaches and it's going to be a different feel on the sideline and practice field this year.

The players got a taste of it during the spring, but that's a time to throw everything against the wall, see what sticks and get experimental. This summer, the coaches have worked to put together plans for their attack, and this week, we'll get our first taste of what that could look like as Streeter and Goodwin will be available on Tuesday.

4. What's the progress of the quarterbacks?

Uiagalelei had a letdown season in 2021. There's no other way to spin it. He completed 55.6 percent of his passes and had more interceptions (10) than touchdowns (9). It's still hard to believe a Clemson passing attack put up such low numbers. But there were multiple reasons for it, and not all of them included Uiagalelei.

Still, some of them did. And he worked in the offseason to transform his body and work on his passing to become the elite player many thought Clemson was getting in the class of 2020. There's still hope for Uiagalelei yet, and if he's made real progress in the offseason, better QB play would easily make Clemson into a national-title contender. On the flip side, where is freshman Cade Klubnik after an entire summer to learn the playbook and build chemistry with his teammates? Did he gain enough weight and prove he can be a starter if Uiagalelei falters?

5. Will the O-line and receivers bounce back this fall?

Clemson's offensive front never got a chance to get going last year. There was poor play at center, the loss of the graduated guard Matt Bockhorst and young players who weren't ready forced into action. A different combination seemingly started every game in 2021, but this year, there should be stability, even with longtime O-line coach Robbie Caldwell moving to an off-the-field role and handing the reigns to Thomas Austin. The Tigers have more experienced bodies and real talent, but they'll have to find the "best five" as coaches like to say. That might take into the season to pull off, but there will be plenty of talk from coaches about how this group can and should be better.

Selling everyone on the receiving corps doing the same might not be as easy as another injury-riddled group in 2021 has something to prove. Clemson has long been known as "WRU," but that title doesn't apply to this group, which doesn't return a single player who reached 500 yards last season. Can Joseph Ngata and E.J. Williams stay healthy? Are Beaux Collins and Dacari Collins ready to take huge steps forward as sophomores? And will the Tigers finally develop a true slot threat again? Are new route concepts the key to making this proud position great again? This is a crucial year for WR coach Tyler Grisham and his room.

