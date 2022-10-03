5 Clemson Storylines for Boston College Week

The Clemson Tigers remained at No. 5 in the AP Top 25 Poll and atop the ACC Atlantic Division standings after beating NC State 30-20 in a top-10 matchup in Week 5.

They improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the conference. Clemson hits the road this week for a trip to Boston College (2-3, 1-2), which knocked off Louisville 34-33 at Alumni Stadium last Saturday.

The Tigers have won 11 consecutive games against BC, which last won in the series in Chesnut Hill in 2010.

Here are five storylines for Clemson's 7:30 p.m. kickoff against the Eagles:

1. Massive momentum: The Tigers have the nation's longest active winning streak at 11 games and are coming off a win over NC State that has them in the driver's seat within the division. The offense has improved every week and is as confident as its been at any point in the last two seasons. The defense had a huge bounce-back week against the Wolfpack.

All signs are pointing in the right direction, and it's time to start looking at the big picture for this team. Getting back to the ACC title game and pushing for a berth in the College Football Playoff are conversations to be had, but Clemson knows it can't look past this week's game. Leadership will be tested this week, and you'll hear players continue to talk they're far from arriving as a team.

2. Who's playing?: This is a weekly question as injuries continue to be a story. This week, it surrounds Bryan Bresee, the defensive tackle who missed the last game with a kidney issue. Dabo Swinney said Sunday night that Bresee is day-to-day after getting more tests back for the non-football condition. The Tigers played really well up front without him against the Wolfpack, but Bresee is greatly needed and one of the best talents on the team.

Clemson does know it'll get defensive back Andrew Mukuba back after he missed the second half last game because of a targeting ejection. R.J. Mickens left the game with an injury but he should be fine. Still, the Tigers are awaiting news on if cornerbacks Sheridan Jones and Malcolm Green along with defensive end Xavier Thomas will return. Clemson must take a limited roster on the road.

3. Avoiding letdown: Clemson is coming off an emotional week. Yes, avenging last year's loss to the Wolfpack was on their minds, but Swinney said the team had a renewed spirit at practice later in the week. They put a lot into that game because they wanted to prove to themselves they could win it.

Sometimes, a letdown can occur the next game. These are young people. Clemson has done a great job of avoiding situations like this with the culture of the program, and while BC isn't off to a great start this year, the Tigers can't take them lightly. That culture will be put to the test this week. Celebrating a big win is over.

4. Phil Jukovec: Boston College's starting quarterback entered the season with a lot of hype, but behind a struggling offensive line, his numbers haven't been as prolific as some believed they could be. Jurkovec is completing 64% of his passes and is averaging 7.4 yards per attempt. He's thrown 10 touchdowns but six interceptions.

Still, Jurkovec reminded folks he can still sling with his first 300-yard passing game of the year last week against Louisville. He completed 85% of his throws and threw three touchdowns. The big-body QB is going to get a chance to play on Sundays, and Clemson's defense will have to be on to keep him in check. The Tigers' secondary played much better against NC State, but it's been susceptible to the big play this season. Jurkovec can make big plays when given time.

5. Honoring hero: Saturday's game is BC's annual "Red Bandana Game" in which the team and the fans honor Eagles alumnus Welles Crowther, who lost his life on 9/11 while rescuing people in the World Trade Center.

The players will wear special uniforms to honor the "man with the red bandana." Swinney has said in the past that it's an honor to participate in this event, and he'll likely talk more about that again this week. It's an educational experience for he and the Tigers as well.

