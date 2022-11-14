5 Clemson Storylines for Week 12 Matchup with Miami

No. 10 Clemson bounced back from its loss at Notre Dame with a 31-16 win over Louisville last Saturday to improve to 9-1 overall and 7-0 in ACC play.

The Tigers won the Atlantic Division outright and look to finish a perfect 8-0 in the conference for the fourth time under head coach Dabo Swinney.

Miami (5-5, 3-3 ACC) visits Memorial Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium. The Hurricanes are coming off a 35-14 win over Georgia Tech.

Here are five storylines heading into the final ACC game of the season for Clemson:

1. Health status: The Tigers enter this week with some injury questions. Swinney said Sunday night that safety Tyler Venables is set to miss time with a hamstring issue. He was top-5 in tackles on the team before leaving the Louisville game early. It certainly affects Clemson's depth for this week.

But there are three starters who missed last week's game still on the mend. Linebacker Trenton Simpson (ankle) has a shot at returning this week. Right guard Walker Parks will be back as soon as he's out of concussion protocol. WR Beaux Collins is still nursing a separated shoulder, so his availability is less likely. While the Tigers did fine without those three players against the Cardinals, their absence could show up clearer if they miss another week.

2. Continuing momentum: Clemson did what the program is designed to do: It answered a loss with a good win. The Tigers were much more physical against Louisville than they were at Notre Dame. They looked like a team that put that game behind them and wants to finish the season strong.

They'll need to carry that over the last two games of the regular season, even as heavy favorites. It's "championship phase," and Clemson is building toward a top-15 showdown with North Carolina and its high-powered offensive in the ACC title game. There can be no letdown or steps backward if the Tigers want to have any shot at the College Football Playoff. In fact, they need a heavily convincing win.

3. Cleaning up: As good as the team felt after rebounding, the offense still showed serious faults. All four of the team's penalties came on this side of the ball. Third downs were a problem again. There were three turnovers and four fumbles. A stretch of stalled drives, including three in Louisville territory, left the coaches frustrated.

Swinney called that game a "do or die" situation for starting QB DJ Uiagalelei, who did enough against Louisville to keep his job. But the offense can't keep making so many mistakes if it wants to accomplish all of the team's goals. This side of the ball did create a good number of explosive plays for the first time in a few games, but the staff is still trying to produce a better product.

4. Miami QBs: Clemson's defense will likely have to prepare for multiple quarterbacks this week. Freshman Jacurri Brown was the starter in the GT win, throwing for 136 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 84 yards in his first career start. Head coach Mario Cristobal said he expects the injured Tyler Van Dyke (shoulder) to return at some point this season, but it's unknown if it'll be against the Tigers.

Jake Garcia is another option who has seen action in six games this season. Brown's game was one of the most positive the Hurricanes have had in a while. Poor QB play and a struggling offense are big reasons why they're .500, so he's likeliest to get the most snaps. But it's a hard situation to read.

5. Radakovich's return: Former Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich will be back at Memorial Stadium for the first time since he took the same position at Miami last December. After spending a decade in Tiger Town, where he successfully elevated the athletic programs and facilities, a chance at a reclamation project like Miami was too good to pass up.

He'll likely receive a good reception on Saturday, and he'll reunite with Graham Neff, who was Radakovich's second in command before being elevated as his replacement. So far, it's working out for all parties involved.

