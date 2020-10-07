5 Crazy Facts From Clemson's 2015 Rout of Miami

October 24, 2015, is one of the darkest days in Miami history but still one of Clemson's lasting memories of the 2015 season.

While the Tigers came up short of a national championship in the title game against Alabama, they made their first trip to the College Football Playoff and demolished the Hurricanes 58-0 during Clemson's historic campaign.

With Miami coming to Death Valley on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., here are the five craziest facts from that 2015 meeting:

Historic margin

At the time, it tied the largest margin of victory against an ACC team for Clemson, which eventually broke that mark. For Miami, it represented the worst loss ever. The Hurricanes had never been beaten as bad as it was that sunny Saturday in South Florida in their 90 years as a program. They haven't tasted defeat like that since, either. Since 2007, it was the only time the Hurricanes had been shut out...until last season's 14-0 loss to Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl.

Dominant rushing attack

Clemson outrushed Miami 416-53 in one of the most prolific ground games of the Dabo Swinney era. It was the first time the Tigers had reached the 400-yard mark under Swinney and it's currently the fourth-highest total of his coaching career. Clemson ran in six touchdowns and had four players with at least 50 yards rushing. Wayne Gallman led the way with 118 yards on 22 carries. Deshaun Watson had 98 yards, including a long of 63, on just eight rushing attempts. His average of 12.25 yards per carry was a career-best mark. This is also the game Kelly Bryant came off the bench in and scored on a 59-yard run.

Pregame altercation

This game had its share of chippiness as two players from opposite sides nearly got into it prior to the game. That led to quite a bit of talking early on, and despite leading 42-0 at halftime, Swinney kept his players on the field and gave them a spirited speech about controlling themselves in the second half. Luckily, nothing came of the early back-and-forth for either team, but the scoreboard certainly helped squash the conversations on the field once this game was in complete control for the Tigers.

Clemson's defensive performance

Until this season, Miami has been known as a fairly anemic offense for much of the last decade. This game, however, was of worst the Hurricanes have ever had. They mustered 146 total yards and haven't had an offensive total that bad since. Shaq Lawson knocked quarterback Brad Kaaya out of the game early, and Malik Rosier came in to go 7-of-22 passing for 42 yards. He and Kaaya combined for three interceptions. Meanwhile, the Clemson defense held Miami's run game to 1.8 yards per carry in a completely dominant performance.

End of the Golden error

The writing was on the wall, and quite literally, in the air. A plane flying over Miami's stadium publically shamed head coach Al Golden with banners calling for his ouster. Boos began early. That turned into chanting "Fire Golden" throughout the game. Those who stayed the entire time, and there weren't many of them, needed many adult beverages to make it through. The loudest cheer of the game was a Miami punt. That was also the only highlight until the next day when Golden was fired with a 32-25 record. The embarrassing loss to Clemson was too much for the legendary Hurricanes to handle. Golden has never coached in college since and is currently as an assistant coach with the Cincinnati Bengals.