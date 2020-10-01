5 Overlooked Veterans for Clemson

Most of the talk through two games this season has been about No. 1 Clemson's extremely talented freshmen class.

Myles Murphy, Bryan Bresee, D.J. Uiagalelei and E.J. Williams have dominated the headlines. But don't forget about the old guys. The Tigers have a host of four- and five-year veterans who have proven themselves to be reliable and talented as well.

Here's a look at five overlooked Clemson players who are off to fast starts in 2020:

Jordan Williams

It's hard to ignore what Bresee and DeMonte Capehart have done at defensive tackle with starter Tyler Davis out, but the man who's really stepped up has been Williams, the fourth-year junior.

He has recorded five tackles and one quarterback pressure while likely earning more playing time in the rotation even with Davis coming back Saturday against Virginia.

"Jordan's doing very well. I think he's made improvement, and he's playing faster," Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables said. "And I'm really proud of Jordan, he is really come on."

Regan Upshaw

There probably aren't many fans who even recognized No. 53 on the field in the first two games, but Upshaw is tied with Murphy for the team-lead in tackles (10). Upshaw also has 1.5 sacks and two tackles for a loss in 70 snaps, the second most of any Clemson defender this season.

A young man who's played mostly on special teams and scout team the last four years chronicled his unlikely journey to playing time recently and received a lot of credit from Dabo Swinney this week.

"This is a kid that's really helping our football team," Swinney said.

Darien Rencher

The senior running back from Anderson, S.C., has been recognized mostly for his contributions off the field, helping organize a peaceful demonstration over the summer to fight social injustice and joining Trevor Lawrence in the movement to play football this fall.

On the field, he's quietly second on the team in rushing yards (62) and carries (11). While his touches are up because of backup Lyn-J Dixon working back slowly from injury, Rencher is still averaging a respectable 5.6 yards per carry and will continue to receive playing time in the backfield.

Cade Stewart

While fellow offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst certainly deserves to be on this list as well, Stewart gets the nod because so much was already expected of Bockhorst while Stewart has been pretty solid with his snapping the football.

He hasn't been perfect, but for a player who saw 335 snaps all of last season and had just one career start before 2020, he's already played 98 snaps this season and hasn't been a liability. Stewart has waited five years for this opportunity and he isn't wasting it.

Will Spiers

A much-maligned punter in past seasons, the senior is enjoying his best year yet. Spiers is averaging 44.1 yards per punt, which is over three yards more per boot than his career average. Spiers has flipped field position several times for the Tigers already this season.

That's incredibly important for his confidence with bigger games coming up on the schedule. Spiers has a long of 56 this season and one touchback in seven attempts.