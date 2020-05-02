AllClemson
5 Potential NFL Landing Spots for Lawrence

Brad Senkiw

Let the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes begin. 

While NFL free agency and draft have helped shape what the 2020 season will look like, the "Tank for Trevor" campaign has likely been underway for several teams. 

The Clemson quarterback is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and even though there will be some competition with Ohio State's Justin Fields, there are several franchises looking to add the gifted passer to their rosters. Here's a look at five potential landing spots come next spring for Lawrence:

Jagslogo
Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

This is a franchise in total flux. It’s traded away key veterans in the last two seasons. It’s rebuilding on both sides of the ball. It hasn’t committed to a long-term quarterback. And most importantly for this exercise, it won’t be any good in 2020.

Jacksonville has the lowest win total (4.5) of any NFL team on betonline.ag. Second-year QB Gardner Minshew is currently the starter, but the team is rumored to reunite recently-released QB Andy Dalton with offensive coordinator Jay Gruden. Regardless, those might not be the future of the position. Lawrence would give the Jaguars an instant face of the franchise and real hope for the future.

Panthershelmet
Jim Dedmod-USA TODAY Sports

2. Carolina Panthers

The upcoming season isn’t expected to be a great one in Charlotte. The Panthers brought in a new coach in Matt Rhule, traded or let go of several veterans, like franchise QB Cam Newton, and drafted nothing but defensive players last week. It’s a true rebuild, especially in a competitive division, but Carolina did lock up running back Christian McCaffrey long term and signed free-agent QB Teddy Bridgewater for essentially two years.

The Panthers could very well address the future of the position next April, and despite never drafting a Clemson player, Lawrence would be the perfect fit.

Redskinshelmet
Jerome Milton-USA TODAY Sports

3. Washington Redskins

With a win total of 5.5 and a QB situation in flux, you can’t count out the Redskins drafting a replacement for Dwayne Haskins in 2021. After all, the team reportedly flirted with the idea of taking Tua Tagovailoa at No. 2 overall recently.

Haskins, a 2019 first-round pick, didn’t blow anybody away with his skills or leadership as a rookie in his second-half season audition. With new coaches and front-office members calling the shots, it’s hard to believe the Redskins would pass on a generational talent like Lawrence if they’re in a position to get him unless Haskins takes massive steps forward this fall.

Lionslogo
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

4. Detroit Lions

Former Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford isn’t getting any younger, and there were plenty of trade rumors flying during the offseason. But the Lions are staying put with the 11-year veteran...for now.

While Stafford has been productive numbers-wise, it’s never really gotten the franchise far. He has three years remaining on his current contract and will be a $33 million cap hit in 2021. Expect the Lions, who picked third overall in 2020, to be near the top of the pecking order again next spring, and if they can dump Stafford, a move to get Lawrence would make a lot of sense.

Patriotslogo
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

5. New England Patriots

Bill Belichick didn’t let the greatest QB in NFL history walk away without a plan for the future. The Patriots head coach and architect of six Super Bowl wins heads into 2020 with former Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham as his starter. It’s hard to think Stidham is going to be the next Tom Brady.

Maybe Belichick, who made no attempt to draft a QB recently either, is eyeing one of the best prospects in years. It would take a complete tank (unlikely) or a drastic move up the draft order (not something he’s done before) to get Lawrence, but it’s worth monitoring regardless. 

