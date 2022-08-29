5 Storylines for Clemson Heading into First Game Week of 2022

Clemson's first game week is here, sort of.

Because the No. 4 Tigers open up the 2022 season against Georgia Tech on Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, everything is pushed back two days.

The Clemson coordinators and players will kick off weekly interviews when they talk to the media on Wednesday instead of Monday, ending a week-long break since fall camp ended. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney will hold his weekly address on Thursday instead of Tuesday. The Tigers head down I-85 South on Sunday and get the season started on Labor Day night with the second bill of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.

This means there are a couple of extra days to contemplate how the 2022 season will go and what Week 1 will look at, so here are five storylines to follow throughout Week 1:

1. Starting lineup: Swinney purposely didn't put out a pre-fall camp depth chart because he said there were too many positions where he didn't care who ran out there first. Clemson is deep at defensive line, linebacker, safety and running back. It really doesn't matter who takes the field first because those are heavy rotational positions. The starting QB position is DJ Uiagaelei's and Cade Klubnik is the backup.

But there are questionable areas. Clemson will offer the first look at a revamped and healthy offensive line that could feature true freshman Blake Miller starting at right tackle, moving stalwart Walker Parks inside to guard. The receiver depth chart is a little unknown. The starting cornerbacks are likely settled but what about the backups? If Clemson finally puts out a depth chart, questions will be answered. If not, wait until Monday night.

2. Receiver health: This has been a recurring issue at this position since last year, so it should be no surprise that the Tigers head into Week 1 with question marks. Beaux Collins was in line to be a starter heading into fall camp, but he suffered a shoulder injury that kept him out of practice for the last couple of weeks. He wasn't back the last time coaches spoke to the media, so his health will be something to monitor.

EJ Williams, another should-be starter, had a back bruise that limited in for a while in camp. Has he gotten enough reps to run out at the "9" or "5" spots first or will Brannon Spector earn a start? Also, freshman Adam Randall is out until at least later in September as he recovers from an ACL injury.

3. DJ's confidence: Last year was a disaster for the theory that getting off to a good start offensively greatly helps a successful season. Clemson got steamrolled by a Georgia defense that, well, steamrolled everybody. But it was clear that Uiagalelei's confidence was shaken in Week 1 and he never recovered.

This week, all signs from his teammates, coaches and the starting QB himself point to a renewed spirit. While there is constant work on mechanics, Uiagalelei showed a commitment to improving and getting in better shape during the offseason. The lowest-rated passer in the ACC last year enters the GT game at least feeling good. Let's see how much that matters in terms of production in Atlanta.

4. Coaching changes: This isn't the first time that offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter and defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin will prepare for and coach a college football game at their respective positions. The two new coordinators worked the Cheez-It Bowl and did an admirable job in a win.

But this is different. They're preparing the team for an entire season. They've been responsible for developing talent and implementing schemes and systems that are now all theirs. No more just running what Brent Venables or Tony Elliott installed with tweaks. Terminology on offense has changed. How will that go in Week 1? In-game defensive adjustments are something to monitor this game as well.

5. GT differences: Clemson is expecting a lot of unexpected from the Yellow Jackets, especially on offense. Star running back Jahmyr Gibbs is now at Alabama. Gone is Jordan Yates, who started at QB against the Tigers last year. There were another 10 players who transferred out and about a dozen newcomers who entered the program.

And that's just the personnel challenge. Fourth-year head coach Geoff Collins brought in a new offensive coordinator, QB coach and offensive analyst to revamp a sluggish scoring attack. Goodwin had his work cut out for him when it came to watching film on teams not named Georgia Tech to figure out what he could be seeing. Defensively, the Yellow Jackets could get more play-calling influence from Collins this season.

