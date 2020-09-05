Clemson is the No. 1 team in the nation, according to the Associated Press and Coaches polls, and rightfully so.

The Tigers return the dynamic backfield duo of quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, have Brent Venables' ability to turn his defense into one of the best in the nation every year and bring in an extremely talented freshmen class mixed in with plenty of veterans.

In a year where nothing seems right, Clemson's chances of winning the national championship seem better than anybody else's. But who else are threats?

The list certainly shrunk in the offseason with the Big Ten and Pac-12 opting out of the season. Ohio State, Penn State and Oregon dropped as contenders.

There's no question the road got easier for Dabo Swinney and company with two Power 5 leagues out of the way, but Clemson isn't a program that dodges anybody. The Tigers have beaten the Buckeyes (twice), Alabama (twice), Notre Dame (twice), Auburn (twice), Texas A & M (twice) and Oklahoma over the course of the last five seasons when they've made the College Football Playoff each year.

With 76 FBS teams competing this fall, there aren't nearly that many programs chasing the Tigers for the top spot, but there are some usual powerhouse contenders, and likely a few sleepers to keep an eye on. Here's who could potentially stand in the way of Clemson winning its third national title in five seasons:

No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide

Remember this "old" rival? For the first time since 2014, Alabama and Clemson didn't meet in the CFP last season, but odds are good that they'll renew their series at some point this winter. The Crimson Tide lost Tua Tagavailoa, Jerry Judy, Henry Ruggs and Jedrick Willis to the first round of the NFL draft, but veteran Mac Jones takes over at QB while electric receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle and running back Najee Harris will put points on the board behind another terrific offensive line. There are questions on defense, including at pass-rusher and secondary, but LB Dylan Moses is back from injury to anchor that side of the ball. Top to bottom, this is still one of the most complete rosters in the country.

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs

Imagine ending the 2020 season with another rival and then opening up next year against the same team? That could happen if Georgia coach Kirby Smart can get the Bulldogs back to the CFP for the second time in four seasons. The Bulldogs instituted a new offense under coordinator Todd Monken and have already endured drama with Wake Forest transfer QB Jamie Newman opting out during fall camp. If USC transfer J.T. Daniels isn't healthy enough to take control of the position and/or the offense doesn't take off, Georgia likely won't see the Tigers until next September. But the defense could be the best in the country and give the Bulldogs time to grow on the other side of the ball. A trip to Tuscaloosa and the rivalry game against Florida in Jacksonville will determine Georgia's fate.

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

No. 5 Oklahoma Sooners

Head coach Lincoln Riley has taken three veteran transfer quarterbacks and turned them into Heisman Trophy finalists (two winners) the last three years. Now he'll have to do that with a redshirt freshman. Spencer Rattler has the pedigree to lead an Oklahoma offense to 40 points per game, but opt-outs at running back and the loss of receiver CeeDee Lamb to the NFL will put a lot of pressure on the youngster behind center. He will have a great O-line blocking for him, and if defensive coordinator Alex Grinch can get his side of the ball to improve, the Sooners should be the class of the Big 12 once again. The problem is, Texas, Oklahoma State and Iowa State are all worthy contenders in that league.

Mickey Welsh, Montgomery Advertiser via Imagn Content Services, LLC

No. 6 LSU Tigers

The defending national champs lost more than any powerhouse in the country from one year to the next. Fourteen NFL draft picks are gone, including QB Joe Burrow. Passing-game coordinator Joe Brady left for the NFL as well. Star receiver Ja'Marr Chase opted out, along with DT Tyler Shelvin. It feels like too much roster turnover, but LSU is hoping a new standard was set last year, and Ed Orgeron has recruited extremely well. New QB Myles Brennan will have to quickly get on the same page with an offense that didn't get to build a ton of chemistry this offseason. With a defense led by All-American cornerback Derek Stingley, the offense doesn't have to live up to last year's absurd explosiveness. It just can't be a liability. Clemson wouldn't mind getting another shot at these Tigers.

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Talk about a weird year, the Irish are playing a full ACC schedule and for the conference title in a season they already had Clemson coming to town on Nov. 7. So Notre Dame is clearly a potential roadblock for the Tigers. Ian Book is back at QB, and he'll play behind one of the better offensive lines in the ACC. Gone is playmaker Chase Claypool, and the running backs are unproven, new OC Tommy Rees could provide more creativity and help the Irish build on their 36.8 points per game from a year ago. For a program that's won 10 or more games in four of the last five seasons under Brian Kelly, they looked several steps athletically behind Clemson in the 2018 Cotton Bowl and won't be a favorite in South Bend when the Tigers visit for the first time since 1979, but they could get two cracks at Clemson in a 15-team, division-less ACC in 2020.

Other contenders

The teams above aren't the only teams that could make a postseason run. Florida is a true threat in the SEC East. Texas and Texas A & M are looking to take huge steps forward with veteran quarterbacks. Auburn topped Alabama a year ago and has promising QB Bo Nix. North Carolina and Mack Brown would need to make a huge jump from 7-6 to challenge Clemson in the ACC, but QB Sam Howell is a big-time talent. Don't count out Group of 5 teams this year as the AAC is loaded; UCF, Memphis and Cincinnati are good enough to give the CFP committee something to think about in November and December.

