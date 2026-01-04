A Look at Tristan Smith’s Fight For Another Year at Clemson

The recent rules surrounding college football transfer portal eligibility resemble the Wild West a bit, and one Clemson Tigers player is hoping the landscape can tilt in his favor to secure another year of eligibility.

Based on a post shared to his personal X profile, Smith announced that he has retained sports business lawyer Darren Heitner as he looks to extend his college football career.

“Excited to announce that I have retained @heitner to help me pursue additional eligibility for my college football career and to finish strong,” Smith said. “Grateful for his expertise and looking forward to what’s ahead. Let’s work! Go tigers!”

Heitner has worked with several collegiate athletes who are dealing with similar cases, including wide receiver Malik Benson. Benson spent the first two seasons of his college career at Hutchinson Community College (the same school that Smith attended) before transferring to the Alabama Crimson Tide and later the Florida State Seminoles.

After working with Heitner, Benson was granted a final year of eligibility, which he is currently using with the Oregon Ducks.

“A year ago, we came close to taking legal action against the NCAA to secure an additional year of eligibility for Malik Benson,” Heitner said. “Now, Benson is battling for a spot in the national championship with Oregon following an outstanding season.”

Last year, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors responded to a lawsuit involving Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia by approving a waiver that excludes a year of junior college experience from a player’s collegiate eligibility clock.

If that ruling remains in place next season, Smith would have another year of eligibility available.

Similar to Benson, he spent two seasons at Hutchinson Community College before transferring to Southeast Missouri State, an FCS program, and eventually landing with the Clemson Tigers this season.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound receiver started four games this season, catching 24 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown. His best game of the season came against Duke, when he hauled in six passes for 79 yards.

