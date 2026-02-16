A Look At The Clemson Tigers' New Secondary

Sometimes the only way to fix a leak is to tear out the pipes.

The Clemson Tigers’ defensive back room was getting gashed and bombed on all year, whether it was getting beat in one-on-one coverage, miscommunication on zone assignments, or missing open-field tackles that opened up chunk plays.

While Clemson will be losing 73 combined starts between departing defensive backs Avieon Terrell, Ricardo Jones and Khalil Barnes, the Tigers could benefit from a reset within the unit.

To help bolster the group, head coach Dabo Swinney and defensive coordinator Tom Allen have brought in former Clemson defensive backs Nolan Turner and Corico Wright to serve as the team’s safeties and nickelbacks coach. Besides the coaching additions, they have also rebuilt the unit through the transfer portal.

Texas State Bobcats wide receiver Chris Dawn Jr. (1) runs the ball while defended by Southern Miss Golden Eagles safety Corey Myrick (22) at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss, on Nov. 15, 2025. | Matt Bush/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the departures of Barnes and Jones, the Tigers will need two new starters to step into their secondary.

While perusing the transfer portal, Clemson landed Jerome Carter III and Corey Myrick, two defensive backs who have already impressed as starters at the FBS level.

Last season, Carter III tied for the second-most interceptions in the FBS while picking off a school-record six passes. Through 13 games, the junior also totaled 75 tackles while earning second-team All-Sun Belt honors.

The shift to the ACC could take some adjusting, but Carter III totaled nine tackles against Indiana and snagged an interception against Virginia Tech last year, proving he can hold his own against Power Four competition.

Clemson transfer pickup Jerome Carter III already has an INT vs. an ACC team. Came in a 2025 win over Virginia Tech.



Also had 11 tackles in the opener against Indiana. ODU only lost that game 27-14 (impressive considering what we’ve seen from the Hoosiers since). pic.twitter.com/dAjE8A1nJj — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) January 6, 2026

Last season, Myrick was the highest-rated safety in the Sun Belt Conference and the fifth-highest rated FBS safety (min.600 snaps).

Through 12 starts, the redshirt freshman recorded 66 tackles with an 89.4% tackle rate, allowing just one touchdown and 109 receiving yards in coverage throughout the season.

A look at Clemson’s latest safety transfer, Southern Miss sophomore Corey Myrick, who had a pick-6 in the New Orleans Bowl a couple of weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/pfkKusFIHV — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) January 7, 2026

With Carter III specializing in coverage while Myrick eliminates anything looming in front of him, there is a chance the Tigers seriously upgraded the unit through the portal.

Outside of the two newcomers, returning safety Ronan Hanafin should provide depth and experience to the unit. The rising senior started five games for the Tigers last season, finishing third on the team with 72 tackles to go along with an interception, a tackle-for-loss and two forced fumbles.

Incoming safety Kentavion "Polo" Anderson is another name to keep an eye on. As Clemson's highest-rated defensive signee in the class of 2026, Anderson could end up providing immediate depth as a true freshman.