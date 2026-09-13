A Tiger Talk: Clemson QB Tait Reynolds's Growing Pains Are Far From Over

When Clemson quarterback Tait Reynolds took the field for the first time in front of the Memorial Stadium crowd, the Tiger fans were excited to see his first of many snaps at home.

After the true freshman’s performance was finished, helping get Clemson to a 22-7 win over Georgia Southern, there were questions, but excitement still loomed for Reynolds in the near future. The question is going to be how ready he can get before ACC play begins next weekend.

On Sunday, redshirt junior quarterback Christopher Vizzina, who did not play after the third drive of the game due to feeling numbness in his left arm, his non-throwing elbow. So, we got a full sample size of Reynolds for the first time, eventually finishing with 178 yards and 38 rushing yards, and we will get another at least against North Carolina.

But head coach Dabo Swinney saw growing pains throughout the win, and they were present from the press box, too.

“Tait showed a lot of, he showed a lot of promise tonight,” he said. “He did a lot of good stuff. I wish he had not made some of the mistakes he did, but he’ll learn from it.”

Reynolds’s athleticism helped extend plays, but sometimes when he decided to play hero ball ended in either a sack or a near turnover. On the flip side, there were plays where, using his legs, he kept his eyes down the field to hit a receiver or record a first down by himself.

Perhaps the highlight play was a 3rd-and-18 conversion to Tyler Brown on the outside to move the chains. Reynolds evaded defenders and climbed the ladder to eventually settle for a field goal just before halftime.

However, while fans should expect to see those plays at times in 2026, there will be plays that he will want to get back, whether with his legs or through the air.

In his first drive of the game, Reynolds would fumble the ball in the red zone after looking to churn some extra yards to lose the momentum he had coming into the drive. On specific read options, Reynolds made the wrong move, which sputtered out the offense.

And, unfortunately for the true freshman, the road only gets harder with ACC play next. North Carolina won’t be generous to a true freshman quarterback, while going back out west to play Cal on a Friday night will be a true test for Clemson. Then, of course, Miami would be the marquee game for the rest of the season on Oct. 3.

Mistakes are to be expected, and perhaps that will be the Achilles’ heel for Clemson, looking back on the 2026 season: not having a more experienced quarterback. While Vizzina is also expected to return, Swinney understands that his freshman quarterback is in for the long haul.

For the Tiger fans that demand excellence with the program, as “Best is the Standard” is a motto etched throughout the football facility, there will need to be some time for Reynolds to mold into the quarterback that many look for when looking at Clemson.

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