ACC Releases Clemson's 2021 Schedule
Clemson's 2021 football schedule was released Thursday morning on "Packer and Durham" show on the ACC Network.
Here's a look at when and where the Tigers are playing:
Sept. 4: Georgia (in Charlotte)
Sept. 11: South Carolina State
Sept. 18: Georgia Tech
Sept. 25: at N.C. State
Oct. 2: Boston College
Oct. 15 (Fri): at Syracuse
Oct. 23: at Pitt
Oct. 30: Florida State
Nov. 6: at Louisville
Nov. 13: UConn
Nov. 20: Wake Forest
Nov. 27: at South Carolina