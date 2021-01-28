ACC Releases Clemson's 2021 Schedule

Clemson's 2021 football schedule was released Thursday morning on "Packer and Durham" show on the ACC Network.

Here's a look at when and where the Tigers are playing:

Sept. 4: Georgia (in Charlotte)

Sept. 11: South Carolina State

Sept. 18: Georgia Tech

Sept. 25: at N.C. State

Oct. 2: Boston College

Oct. 15 (Fri): at Syracuse

Oct. 23: at Pitt

Oct. 30: Florida State

Nov. 6: at Louisville

Nov. 13: UConn

Nov. 20: Wake Forest

Nov. 27: at South Carolina