ACC Suspends Athletic Events

Brad Senkiw

Clemson athletics has officially come to a halt. 

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday that all play for all sports and teams has been suspended because of COVID-19 concerns.

“The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic-related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice," the league said in a statement. "The decision was made following consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19.”

ACC commissioner John Swofford joined conferences around the country in canceling its men's basketball tournament. That decision was made less than 30 minutes before Clemson was set to take on Florida State in Greensboro, N.C. 

“This is uncharted territory and the health and safety of our student-athletes and institutions remains our top priority," Swofford said in a statement. "This decision is aimed to protect from the further spread of COVID-19.”

Duke announced earlier in the day that it was suspending all sports, including the men's basketball team's involvement in the ACC and NCAA tournaments.

Clemson baseball was set to take on Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C., Friday. The softball team was scheduled to play at Georgia Tech this weekend. None of that will take place. 

Coronavirus Is a Wake Up Call For Clemson, and the Sports World

Thursday the pandemic that is the Coronavirus got real for many in the world of college athletics, as conferences cancelled tournaments and spring sports were put on hold indefinitely.

Zach Lentz

Etienne's Return Won't Deter Lyn-J Dixon

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott Says Lyn-J Dixon approaching backup role with right attitude

JP-Priester

Fairey Lifts Tigers Late Over Winthrop

Clemson's offense does just enough late to produce a game-tying run in the ninth and the walk-off winner on an RBI from Chad Fairey to beat Winthrop 3-2 in 11 innings on Wednesday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson WR Justyn Ross Dealing With 'Stinger Symptoms'

Clemson receiver Justyn Ross suffered an injury that's caused "stinger symptoms" this week, but it's not expected to be serious, coach Dabo Swinney said.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Shakes Off Sluggish First Half, Defeats Miami

Outscoring Miami 48-41 in the second half, the Clemson University men's basketball team began ACC Tournament play with a 69-64 victory at Greensboro Coliseum on Wednesday.

CU Athletic Communications

Taylor Swift Had It Right: Clemson Fans Need to 'Calm Down'

The basketball season is nearing a conclusion, and with the conclusion of another season without an NCAA Tournament appearance, the vultures are circling the offices of Clemson head coach Brad Brownell.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Dominates Blue Hose

The Clemson Tigers scored early and often Tuesday night, as they defeated the Presbyterian Blue Hose by a final score of 12-0 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Zach Lentz

Setting the Stage: Tigers Open ACC Tourney Play With Miami

Clemson is looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses and help its chances of an NIT bid with an ACC tournament win over Miami at noon Wednesday in Greensboro, N.C.

Brad Senkiw

Coronavirus Impact on the NCAA and Clemson

Clemson University is currently monitoring one person, believed to possibly be infected with the disease, but will any changes be made to the athletic department functions?

Zach Lentz

Skalski Ready to Lead New Era of Clemson Defense

As the leader on defense, graduate middle linebacker James Skalski is primed to be the on-field Brent Venables.

Alex Whisnant