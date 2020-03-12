ACC Suspends Athletic Events

Clemson athletics has officially come to a halt.

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Thursday that all play for all sports and teams has been suspended because of COVID-19 concerns.

“The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic-related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice," the league said in a statement. "The decision was made following consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors to mitigate the further spread of COVID-19.”

ACC commissioner John Swofford joined conferences around the country in canceling its men's basketball tournament. That decision was made less than 30 minutes before Clemson was set to take on Florida State in Greensboro, N.C.

“This is uncharted territory and the health and safety of our student-athletes and institutions remains our top priority," Swofford said in a statement. "This decision is aimed to protect from the further spread of COVID-19.”

Duke announced earlier in the day that it was suspending all sports, including the men's basketball team's involvement in the ACC and NCAA tournaments.

Clemson baseball was set to take on Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C., Friday. The softball team was scheduled to play at Georgia Tech this weekend. None of that will take place.