‘Epitome of a Clemson Man’: Adam Randall Embraces New Role in Clemson Backfield
CLEMSON, S.C.-- Widely viewed as one of the most complete teams in college football, there likely won’t be many newcomers stepping into key roles for the Clemson Tigers this year.
However, one familiar face will be trusted in a new position as the Tigers kick off their season at LSU on Saturday.
After spending his first three seasons at Clemson as a wide receiver, Adam Randall will be fully making the switch to the backfield. The move was first foreshadowed during Clemson’s ACC Championship win, when he ran the ball four times for a total of 44 yards.
When Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney approached Randall about the new opportunity, he explained that it took some thought, but he ultimately realized that it was the right move.
“When Coach Swinney came to me with that opportunity, it was something that I really had to think about. He was right,” Randall said on ACC PM. “Running back is a really good position for me, one of the best things that I'm able to do is run with the football. I think my skills at receiver will enhance my game at running back.”
According to Swinney, Randall’s work ethic and selfness represent what it truly means to be a Clemson Tiger.
“Adam Randall is the epitome of a Clemson man," he said. "I know you aren’t supposed to say this, but I'm pulling for him. This guy deserves it.”
Through three seasons at Clemson, Randall caught 48 passes for 533 yards and two touchdowns. As somebody who is quite familiar with the Tigers’ wide receiver room, Randall mentioned that the offense’s wealth of playmakers will draw a great deal of attention and help open opportunities for him out of the backfield.
“With guys like (Bryant) Wesco, Antonio (Williams) and T.J. (Moore), it opens up a lot of running lanes for our backs," he said. "Just being able to go out there and compete with those guys is a blessing. It's going to be a lot for defenses to have to control.”
Switching positions will undoubtedly come with an acclimation process, but luckily for Randall, he has one of the best running backs in program history to help guide him through the transition.
“Coach [C.J.] Spiller has been great," Randall said. "Being able to learn from a Clemson legend has really been a blessing for me. He tells me to go out there and make every decision at full speed.”