Dabo Swinney Predicts Clemson Senior RB to be ‘Great College Football Story’
The Clemson Tigers are one of the nation’s most talented teams heading into the 2025 season, and many expect them to be a legitimate national title contender.
However, Dabo Swinney and company face one lingering question: What will the running back room look like?
Former All-ACC third-teamer Phil Mafah recorded 1,115 yards and eight touchdowns as the Tigers’ main weapon on the ground last season. He was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round of April’s NFL Draft after four years with the program, leaving a gaping absence that needs to be filled this season.
Clemson has a multitude of pieces to work with, including true freshman Gideon Davidson, Keith Adams Jr., Jarvis Green, David Eziomume, and Jay Haynes, who’s recovering from a torn ACL suffered in last year’s ACC Championship game.
Consequently, graduate senior Adam Randall made the transition from wide receiver to running back following Haynes’s injury, and his new duties will become full-time in 2025.
Randall could be one of the most mysterious, but also the most exciting, players to watch in the country heading into the season. At 6’2 and 230 pounds, Randall compares well to Deebo Samuel of the Washington Commanders (6’0/214) and the Steelers’ Cordarrelle Patterson (6’2/220), both of whom are wide receivers who have seen time in the offensive backfield.
“Adam is the wildcard,” Swinney said to the media last week. “He’s the one senior in the room. I really think he will be one of the great college football stories this year. I really believe that. I really believe in Adam Randall.”
The former four-star from Myrtle Beach, SC, was ranked as the No. 17 wide receiver and No. 103 overall player in the 2022 class by 247Sports. He was one of five finalists for Mr. Football in South Carolina and was selected to participate in the Under Armour All-America game during his senior campaign.
Although Randall played mainly wide receiver in high school and to this point in his college career, Swinney points out that the new role isn’t exactly unfamiliar territory.
“He’s a very natural guy. It’s been a natural transition. You saw what he did in the playoff when he had, like, three days of practice,” Swinney said. “But, he played a lot of running back growing up – mostly running back and quarterback. So it’s not something that’s foreign to him.”
Randall contributed at running back during Clemson’s College Football Playoff first-round game at No. 3 Texas last season, posting four carries and leading the team with 44 yards against the Longhorns. A bulk of that yardage came on a career-long 41-yard rush in the second quarter, which was Clemson’s longest run by a player listed as a wide receiver since Sammy Watkins’ 58-yard touchdown run against Furman in 2012.
Swinney spoke highly of Randall during his press conference last week and admires what the senior presents to the team.
“I love this kid. You talk about committed, loves Clemson, and has really bought into this role. I think he’s reshaping his career, and I think he’s going to be a lot of fun to coach,” Swinney said. “You just pray and hope he can stay healthy, because if he does, you’re going to see a lot of what we see.”
Randall enters 2025 with 48 career catches for 533 yards and two touchdowns through 37 games (seven starts) as a Tiger. Most notably, Randall was credited with the electric 41-yard kickoff return that eventually helped set up Clemson’s game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat No. 8 SMU in the 2024 ACC Championship game last year.
Clemson ranked No. 48 in the nation last season in rushing offense (173.4 yards per game) – and that was with Mafah. As the Tigers enter 2025, Randall has the potential to be the answer to the Tigers’ most prominent area of concern on the offense.
A dependable rushing attack could prove to be an essential complement to Cade Klubnik’s arm and provide balance to the offense. A successful ground game would likely open up the passing game, where Klubnik and the Tigers’ skilled group of wide receivers can do punishing damage.
“He’s a senior, he’s the leader, he’s dynamic. I mean, you can do a lot with him. I think he checks a lot of boxes for us,” Swinney said of Randall. “But, he’s got to go do it… I believe him and I think everyone on this staff does, and I think he’s going to be a lot of fun.”
“I think he’s going to be a great college football story, and I’m pulling for him. I hope he can stay healthy, because I think if he does, he’ll do the rest.”