Added Emphasis On Ball Security Paying Off For Trevor Lawrence and Tigers

The spotlight always seems to shine a little brighter on Trevor Lawrence.

The Clemson quarterback set the college football world abuzz after a freshman campaign in which he threw just four interceptions while leading the Tigers to a national title and a perfect 15-0 record.

After throwing eight picks in his first seven games as a sophomore, that spotlight got a little brighter, but not in the way he had become accustomed too. Week after week, each and every interception was picked apart and overanalyzed.

Since then, Lawrence has been on a tear. He hasn't thrown an interception in his last 314 pass attempts and as the team gets set to face Miami, he needs just 26 more attempts without a pick to surpass former N.C. State quarterback Phillip Rivers for second all-time in ACC history.

"Super happy about that," Lawrence said. "If you had to pick one thing offensively, that's one of the main things, to protect the ball. If we start turning it over you give the other team a really good chance to stay in the game and especially in a game like tonight."

Lawrence says he and his teammates have put more of an emphasis on taking care of the ball this season in an effort to not put the defense in bad situations and that extra attention has paid off.

"Obviously we trust our defense but that puts the defense's back against the wall when we turn the ball over," Lawrence said. "So I'm really proud of just how we're taking care of it. Focused on it, making it a priority that starts with me, obviously, to see the improvement there, so definitely happy with it."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter