Trevor Lawrence found himself in an unfamiliar situation last night in Death Valley.

He was actually on the field for most of the fourth quarter instead of on the sidelines watching the backups finish off an overmatched ACC opponent.

Despite coming in as four-touchdown favorites, the top-ranked Tigers found themselves in a competitive battle with Virginia on Saturday night. It wasn't until the fourth quarter that Clemson was finally able to put the Cavaliers away for good in a 41-23 win.

Ken Ruinard/USA Today Sports

While the team was happy to get the win, Lawrence said after the game there was some disappointment with how they played on the field.

"I think that's part of what makes a program and a team great is how they respond," Lawrence said. "Taking it week to week. You know, we're in a pretty good position when we're kind of disappointed in the 18-point win. Still won the game, played pretty well. Definitely some things to clean up, but like I said, it's a good situation to be in when you are kind of disappointed by that."

However, Lawrence says the goal always remains the same. This team is always looking to improve and build upon how they played the week before.

As the team now turns its attention towards a top-10 matchup with Miami next weekend, Lawrence is happy the team was pushed by a tough Virginia team and thinks it will be good for them in the long run.

"Every week, we're trying to get better," Lawrence. "Trying to learn from last week and I'm really glad this week we got challenged in some new ways. Some things we can learn from and definitely build from. Like I said, part of being a great team is making adjustments and getting better every week."

