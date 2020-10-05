SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Glad Tigers Were Challenged by Cavaliers

JP-Priester

Trevor Lawrence found himself in an unfamiliar situation last night in Death Valley. 

He was actually on the field for most of the fourth quarter instead of on the sidelines watching the backups finish off an overmatched ACC opponent. 

Despite coming in as four-touchdown favorites, the top-ranked Tigers found themselves in a competitive battle with Virginia on Saturday night. It wasn't until the fourth quarter that Clemson was finally able to put the Cavaliers away for good in a 41-23 win. 

USATSI_15020071_168387971_lowres
Ken Ruinard/USA Today Sports

While the team was happy to get the win, Lawrence said after the game there was some disappointment with how they played on the field. 

"I think that's part of what makes a program and a team great is how they respond," Lawrence said. "Taking it week to week. You know, we're in a pretty good position when we're kind of disappointed in the 18-point win. Still won the game, played pretty well. Definitely some things to clean up, but like I said, it's a good situation to be in when you are kind of disappointed by that."

However, Lawrence says the goal always remains the same.  This team is always looking to improve and build upon how they played the week before.

As the team now turns its attention towards a top-10 matchup with Miami next weekend, Lawrence is happy the team was pushed by a tough Virginia team and thinks it will be good for them in the long run.

"Every week, we're trying to get better," Lawrence. "Trying to learn from last week and I'm really glad this week we got challenged in some new ways. Some things we can learn from and definitely build from. Like I said, part of being a great team is making adjustments and getting better every week."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clemson 41 Virginia 23: Position Grades

All Clemson grades out each position group from Clemons's 41-23 win over a tough Virginia Cavaliers team on Saturday night in Death Valley.

JP-Priester

Tiger Takeaways: Clemson's Star Shine, But There Are Issues to Clean Up

No. 1 Clemson improved to 3-0 behind a 41-23 victory over Virginia on Saturday night, but the Tigers "left a lot out there," according to head coach Dabo Swinney.

Brad Senkiw

by

gdub2019

Clemson's Booth Boosts Confidence With Key Interception

Clemson sophomore cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. has endured an internal battle with confidence but took a major step forward in Saturday's win over Virginia.

Christopher Hall

What We Learned About Clemson After Virginia Win

No. 1 Clemson was inconsistent in two facets of the game but continued to excel in the third coming out of a 41-23 win over Virginia to improve to 3-0.

Brad Senkiw

Brent Venables: Clemson Defense Needs 'Ton of Improvement'

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables says there was a fair amount of both good and bad in the win over the Cavs.

Christopher Hall

Tony Elliott: 'We Knew That It Was Going to Be a Challenge'

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says the Tigers were prepared for a challenge from a well-coached Virginia team on Saturday night in Memorial Stadium

JP-Priester

Roster Update: Clemson WR Joseph Ngata Still Slowed by Abdominal Injury

Clemson receiver Joseph Ngata hasn't been able to practice in full because of an injury that kept him from helping the No. 1 Tigers against Virginia while defensive tackle Tyler Davis appears to be in a similar position.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Passes First Test Of The Season

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said he was proud of the way his team handled its first taste of adversity against Virginia Saturday night. Despite a double-digit win, Swinney said both the offense and defense were inconsistent against the Cavaliers.

Travis Boland

Dabo Swinney: 'No Hard Feelings' Toward Demarkcus Bowman Following Transfer

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney wishes former Clemson freshman running back Demarkcus Bowman well after the big-time prospect left the Tigers for Florida.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Travis Etienne Ties FBS Touchdown Record

Clemson running back Travis Etienne tied Florida's Tim Tebow and Kenneth Dixon for the FBS record in career games with a rushing or receiving touchdown.

Brad Senkiw