After Losing His Confidence, Clemson CB Sheridan Jones Has Once Again Found His 'Swag'

Clemson enters spring having to replace both starting cornerbacks and head coach Dabo Swinney said that all starts with senior Sheridan Jones.

CLEMSON, S.C.- Despite having to play behind two first-team All ACC cornerbacks a season ago, Sheridan Jones still turned in the best season of his career.

After coming to Clemson as a Top-100 player in the 2019 recruiting class, Jones flashed signs of his potential as early as his first spring game. During his freshman season, Jones continued to display his upside in limited opportunities.

The defensive back took on a much larger role as a sophomore, starting eight games, but was inconsistent at times, before bouncing back to turn in his best season as a junior, despite playing behind Andrew Booth Jr. and Mario Goodrich.

"He lost his confidence his sophomore year," Swinney said before the start of spring practice. "You know, I thought he regained it last year. I thought he kind of found his rhythm again. I thought he found his swag a little bit again.

With Booth and Goodrich both now moving on to the NFL, the Tigers will look to Jones to lead a cornerback room littered with talent, and when it comes to having to replace both starters at the position from last season, Swinney said it all starts with the senior defensive back.

"It's gonna start with Sheridan for sure," Swinney said.

"He's just got a different vibe to him right now. Just how he walks, how he talks, how he carries himself and that's just that maturation process that they all go through."

Since the end of last season, Jones has really asserted himself, according to Swinney, and is also physically in the best shape of his career.

"I really already have seen it from him," Swinney said. "To me, he has really done a great job, first of all with his body. He physically looks great. But he is one of the best leaders on this team. Is very committed, is a very selfless man."

Having a player the caliber of Jones will help ease the loss of both Booth and Goodrich, and his veteran leadership is already paying off in the locker room. It's that kind of dedication that leads Swinney to believe his senior corner is on the verge of having his best season.

"He's very confident, he's gonna be a heck of a player for us and hopefully, he can have his best year," Swinney said. "But from a leadership standpoint, he has done a great job already. I really have already seen that. Sheridan has really done a good job of grabbing that group, putting them in the film room and I think you'll see him coaching out there on the field all through spring as well."

