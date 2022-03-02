Clemson’s Cornerbacks are in Question, Safeties in Better Shape

When a secondary loses a potential first-round draft pick, another player who likely will be drafted in the middle rounds of the NFL Draft and a guy who has been a part of the program for six seasons, one might think that team will experience some growing pains the next year.

However, that does not appear to be the case for the Clemson Tigers, who must replace First-Team All-ACC corners in Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich, as well as veteran safety Nolan Turner. Booth is considered by many to be a first-round talent in April’s NFL Draft, while Goodrich is expected to be drafted by at least the third round.

But despite those loses, the Clemson coaches feel good about what they are returning at corner and safety. They will get a good look at both areas in the secondary beginning on Wednesday when Clemson opens spring practice.

“The biggest thing is I want to be able to teach them to play both safeties,” safeties coach Mickey Conn said about his group on Clemson’s National Signing Day Show last month. “For me, it has been really tough to play the boundary safety and the field safety, but the ones that can do it, like Nolan Turner, they can do it. I can move them around. R.J. Mickens is a guy that can play both of them.

“So, my goal is for each of them to learn at least two positions, whether it is both safeties or a nickel and a dime and a safety, but be multiple. Or even a corner. (Andrew) Mukuba is a guy that can go out there and play on the corner. Just being able to be multiple, move around, learn those spots and be ready to go and help us. The more they can do, the better.”

Besides Mukuba, who was a Freshman All-American and the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021, the Tigers also bring back experienced safeties in R.J. Mickens, Tyler Venables Jalyn Phillips and Lannden Zanders.

Zanders of course went down with a shoulder injury in the Georgia game and was lost for the year.

“I am really excited about Lannden,” Conn said. “Last year, he got hurt in the very first game. The year before that he played with the same injury, played through the season with it. We did not want him to have to do that this past year. We wanted to try and get him healthy, so I am excited about him coming off of that surgery and being full speed ahead. He is going to bring a lot to the team.”

The Tigers also welcome freshman Sherrod Covil, Jr., to the group this spring. He is a highly touted safety from Chesapeake, Virginia.

At corner, the Tigers must replace Booth and Goodrich, the first pair of corners in Clemson history to earn first-team All-ACC honors in the same season. Clemson will attempt to replace the two with four guys who have experience and two freshmen.

Sheridan Jones, Fred Davis, Malcolm Greene and Nate Wiggins will battle this spring and summer to see who earns the right to be the new starters. Freshmen Toriano Pride and Jeadyn Lukus will also be available this spring to provide depth, while learning on the job.

Jones is the more experienced of the four veteran players. He has started 11 games in his career, including three in 2021.

Last year was a career year for the Norfolk, Virginia native, as he was credited with 24 tackles, broke up four passes and had an interception. For his career, Jones has played in 38 games with 11 career starts, while grabbing two interceptions, recovering a fumble and breaking up eight passes. He has 52 career tackles.

The Tigers are among the favorites to win the national title according to Fanduel at +1000.