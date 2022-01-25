After Rough 2021, Clemson Pass Catchers Hope for Bounce Back Year

For just the third time in the spread era and just the fifth time since 1948, Clemson’s wide receivers averaged less than 11 yards per catch in 2021.

Only in 2007 (10.7) and 2017 (10.7) were a group of wide receivers less productive in the spread era at Clemson. The Tigers’ 1994 pass catchers hold the mark for fewest yards per catch in the last 73 years, at 10.2, while the 1970 Tigers averaged just 10.8 yards per reception.

However, it should be noted Clemson ended this past season with seven scholarship receivers either injured, out due to COVID protocols or in the transfer portal. In all, nine different players started at least two games at wide receiver, while freshmen Beaux and Dacari Collins, along with Will Swinney, started the last three games.

In fact, Swinney was the only wide receiver on the team to play in all 13 games in 2021.

All the injuries and the reshuffling at wideout did not make life easy for quarterback DJ Uiagalelei or the passing game as a whole.

The Tigers threw for just 2,485 yards as a team in 2021, the second lowest output in the spread era. Only the 2004 Tigers threw for few yards (2,069).

“Seven scholarship receivers. Who can survive that? Who can survive seven scholarship receivers out three games in a row and just keep finding a way? This guy here, he’s got the heart of a champion, unbelievable character, and just really, really proud of him,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after the Tigers’ Cheez-It Bowl victory over Iowa State. “We weren’t very good around him early in the season. Because of that, his mistakes as a young player were magnified. Every young player at quarterback I have had has made mistakes, but we weren’t quite as good around him as we were with those other guys.”

The good news is Clemson should be better next year. The experience Beaux and Dacari Collins received will go a long way. Plus, the Tigers will get back a fully healthy Joseph Ngata and E.J. Williams in the lineup.

Ngata missed four games last year due to injury, including three of the last four, but he still caught 23 passes for 438 yards and a touchdown. He averaged a team-best 19.0 yards per catch.

Williams missed a good portion of the season—five games overall—after suffering injury after injury. Then, as he was ready to come back and play, he tested positive for COVID prior to the Cheez-It Bowl.

It was a disappointing season for the sophomore, as he caught just nine passes for 66 yards. He had 24 receptions for 306 yards and two touchdowns during his freshman season in 2020.

Beaux Collins had a freshman season (31-407 and 3 TDs) that has him in the same company of Clemson greats Deandre Hopkins, Sammy Watkins, Artavis Scott, Hunter Renfrow, Deon Cain, and Justyn Ross. They are the only seven receivers in the Dabo Swinney era to record 30-plus receptions for more than 400 yards during their freshman season.

Collins’ 31 receptions were second on the team in 2021.

As for Dacari Collins, he came on strong at the end of the season and finished the year with 16 receptions for 221 yards. He averaged 13.8 yards per catch.

Clemson will also bring back a healthy Brannon Spector in 2022. He missed all of last season due to complications from COVID and other injuries. Freshman Will Taylor, who missed the last eight games after tearing his ACL in the Boston College game, should also return before the start of the season.

“We are going to have a heck of a team coming back,” offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said. “We got some great guys we just signed. We are really, really excited about those guys coming into the mix. That is what spring ball is for. Let’s put the pieces of the puzzle out on the table now and let’s kind of put it together one practice at a time.”