NFL Draft Analysis: A.J. Terrell

Zach Lentz

The same day the Clemson Tigers received some exciting news, that running back Travis Etienne was returning to school, they also received news that cornerback A.J. Terrell was leaving for the NFL. 

Where Terrell will land in the 2020 NFL Draft this month is still up for debate, especially after a disappointing performance in the College Football Playoff National Championship. However, one thing is certain. Terrell is still pegged as a no-worse than second-round pick—38th to the Carolina Panthers, according to SI.com's draft predictions.

Lowdown: The junior cornerback didn’t have his best game against LSU in the national championship, and his draft stock will fall in many experts’ opinion, but Terrell has been grooming for the NFL the last two seasons and looks like a guy with staying power at the next level.

2019 stats: 34 tackles, 24 solo tackles, 2 interceptions, 3 pass breakups, 0.5 tackles for a loss, 0.5 sacks.

Strengths: At 6-foot-1, Terrell has good height for his position and uses it well. He anticipates and jump routes with solid fluidity and long limbs.

Weaknesses: Terrell struggled running with LSU Ja’Marr Chase, and there will be a lot of Chase-type receivers at the next level. At 190 pounds, Terrell could use some more weight and needs to prove he’s strong enough to handle physicality better.

Draft stock: You could argue there’s been some overreaction since the LSU game, as he’s plummeted on some draft boards. But he still profiles as a potential first-round pick. Second round might end up being more realistic post-combine.

He feels like a three-year player who wants to prove himself at the next level, and he’s not going to let one bad game/matchup change that. It would have been a surprise to see him return. 

