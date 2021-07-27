All Clemson Forums are Here! (Bonus Ultimate Tiger Fan Giveaway)

Sports Illustrated home
Author:

All Clemson has launched a new feature: public forums.

Readers can now voice their opinion or ask any question on our new forums, message boards, topics and threads.

ALLCLEMSON FORUMS

Interact with each other and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Owen Watterson on any subject. We have threads on football, basketball, softball and baseball, plus other sports and even threads for off-topic discussions. 

Its easy. Just head follow the link and get started:https://allclemsonforums.com/index.php

Bonus: Ultimate Giveaway

We will choose the winner on Sept. 4--The UGA game (Which is 100% free). The winner will be the person with the most interactions (Starting a thread counts as 2 points, commenting counts as one point) on the board starting July 23-Sept 4. That member will receive a football autographed by Brent Venables, Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins and many more of the stars of the 2018 National Championship. So share this post, get your friends on Facebook, Twitter, snail-mail and even people you don't like to join us! We will also have giveaways throughout the season, as well as meet-and-greets, Q&As with recruiting experts, mailbags and much, much more!

