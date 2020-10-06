AllClemson ACC Power Rankings: Who's Overvalued This Week?

Four weeks in, this week's ACC's power rankings remain the same at the top for AllClemson Publisher Zach Lentz and Deputy Editor Brad Senkiw.

Here's a look at where teams stand heading into a more critical week for the league:

Lentz

1. Clemson

2. Miami

3 Notre Dame

4. UNC

5. Virginia Tech

6. Pitt

7. N.C. State

8. Virginia

9. Boston College

10. Georgia Tech

11. Louisville

12 Wake Forest

13. Syracuse

14. FSU

15. Duke

Senkiw

1. Clemson

2. Miami

3. Notre Dame

4. Virginia Tech

5. UNC

6. Pitt

7. Virginia

8. N.C. State

9. Louisville

10. Boston College

11. Syracuse

12. Georgia Tech

13. Duke

14. Wake Forest

15. FSU

Senkiw's take: Not a ton of movement this week as several teams, including Miami and Notre Dame, were off last Saturday. There should be some shakeups next week after what will be an important slate in the conference with a showdown between Clemson and Miami, the top two teams in both of our power rankings.

One thing to note: I continue to find teams to move ahead of UNC. Last week it was Pitt, which lost to N.C. State right after that. This week, it's Virginia Tech. I don't know if the Hokies are really that much better, but there's just something off about this Tar Heel squad. There was no reason to be in a fourth-quarter game against Boston College if you're a real contender in this league.

Lentz has them overvalued again this week but that's fine. There really aren't good options after the top three. And why is Georgia Tech so high for Lentz? I had a hard time not moving them below my bottom three, but let's face it, none of those teams are any good.

Lentz’s Rebuttal: I swear, it took your a couple of weeks to learn that I was right about Miami and soon you will see that I am right about my rankings as well.

Georgia Tech is high? Come on. You could take the bottom five teams, put them in a bag and draw a name. There is clear separation at the top of the ACC and clear separation at the bottom—with FSU and Duke battling for the DFL Award—but outside of those two extremes the rest of the ACC is a hodgepodge or mediocrity.

Next week, we can all look forward to you again admitting that I was right and you, in fact, were wrong.