AllClemson Releases Debut ACC Power Rankings

Brad Senkiw

With two weeks of ACC play in the books, it's time for AllClemson.com's debut ACC Power Rankings. 

Publisher Zach Lentz and Deputy Editor Brad Senkiw discussed the storylines coming out of last weekend and looked ahead to this Saturday's slate minus the No. 1 Clemson Tigers in the video. 

They also debated where Miami should be placed in the power rankings coming off a big win at Louisville. Also, what in the world do you do with Virginia and Virginia Tech, which haven't played a game yet in 2020?

Here's a look at their 1-15 (sort of) in the ACC:

Lentz

1. Clemson 

2. Miami 

3. Notre Dame 

4. Pittsburgh

5. North Carolina

6. Boston College 

7. Louisville

8. N.C. State 

9. Georgia Tech 

10. Florida State

11. Wake Forest 

12. Duke 

13. Syracuse; UVA and VT

Senkiw

1. Clemson
2. Notre Dame

3. UNC

4. Miami 

5. Pitt

6. Virginia Tech

7. Louisville

8. Virginia 

9. BC

10. NC State

11. GT

12. FSU

13. Duke

14. Wake Forest

15. Syracuse

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Clemson vs. The Citadel | Game 2

Join us as we live-blog and discuss Tigers and the Bulldogs here in our weekly GAMEDAY Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and click the follow button.

Zach Lentz

by

Brad Senkiw

How a Couple of Changes Transformed Trevor Lawrence

Last season saw Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggle with interceptions and poor decisions to the first seven games of the season. But since his interception in the first half of the Tigers' game at Louisville in 2019, Lawrence has been special.

Zach Lentz

Clemson DC Brent Venables Expects Clemson Defense To Be Tested By Virginia

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables gave the media a quick preview of what he expects when the Tigers face off with Virginia on October 3

JP-Priester

Swinney's 'Worst Case Scenario' Game Plan Is Top Secret

Dabo Swinney has a plan in place if he or a coordinator were to miss a game due to Coivd-19 protocols, but he's not sharing it with the media.

Christopher Hall

Brad Brownell Adds Another Piece To 2021 Recruiting Class

Three star power forward Ian Schieffelin, out of Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, committed to Brad Brownell and the Clemson Basketball program on Monday night.

JP-Priester

Clemson's Thomas Ahead Of Schedule

Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas originally planned to redshirt this season, but head coach Dabo Swinney said a rule change has lit a fire under the junior, and has him on track to re-join the Tigers "sooner rather than later."

Travis Boland

Tigers Not Changing their Plan

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has always said the Tigers prepare for every opponent the exact same way. Even with a bye week this week and the revenge-minded Cavaliers looming, the message does not change.

Zach Lentz

Clemson Cornerback Sheridan Jones Wants to Inspire Change

Clemson sophomore cornerback Sheridan Jones says the team has grown closer together, wants to inspire change

Christopher Hall

Clemson's 'Old Vet' Focused On Taking It 'One Game At A Time'

Clemson linebacker James Skalski is determined to make sure he and teammates stay focused on the task at hand, take it one game at a time, and not get caught looking ahead, as the Tigers head into their bye week.

JP-Priester

What We Learned About Clemson in Week 2

No. 1 Clemson rolled The Citadel 49-0 Saturday, but there were still a lot of questions answered and new ones developed in the home debut, including running backs and a potential new challenger to the Tigers.

Brad Senkiw