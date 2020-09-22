AllClemson Releases Debut ACC Power Rankings
Brad Senkiw
With two weeks of ACC play in the books, it's time for AllClemson.com's debut ACC Power Rankings.
Publisher Zach Lentz and Deputy Editor Brad Senkiw discussed the storylines coming out of last weekend and looked ahead to this Saturday's slate minus the No. 1 Clemson Tigers in the video.
They also debated where Miami should be placed in the power rankings coming off a big win at Louisville. Also, what in the world do you do with Virginia and Virginia Tech, which haven't played a game yet in 2020?
Here's a look at their 1-15 (sort of) in the ACC:
Lentz
1. Clemson
2. Miami
3. Notre Dame
4. Pittsburgh
5. North Carolina
6. Boston College
7. Louisville
8. N.C. State
9. Georgia Tech
10. Florida State
11. Wake Forest
12. Duke
13. Syracuse; UVA and VT
Senkiw
1. Clemson
2. Notre Dame
3. UNC
4. Miami
5. Pitt
6. Virginia Tech
7. Louisville
8. Virginia
9. BC
10. NC State
11. GT
12. FSU
13. Duke
14. Wake Forest
15. Syracuse