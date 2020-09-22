AllClemson Releases Debut ACC Power Rankings

With two weeks of ACC play in the books, it's time for AllClemson.com's debut ACC Power Rankings.

Publisher Zach Lentz and Deputy Editor Brad Senkiw discussed the storylines coming out of last weekend and looked ahead to this Saturday's slate minus the No. 1 Clemson Tigers in the video.

They also debated where Miami should be placed in the power rankings coming off a big win at Louisville. Also, what in the world do you do with Virginia and Virginia Tech, which haven't played a game yet in 2020?

Here's a look at their 1-15 (sort of) in the ACC:

Lentz

1. Clemson

2. Miami

3. Notre Dame

4. Pittsburgh

5. North Carolina

6. Boston College

7. Louisville

8. N.C. State

9. Georgia Tech

10. Florida State

11. Wake Forest

12. Duke

13. Syracuse; UVA and VT

Senkiw

1. Clemson

2. Notre Dame

3. UNC

4. Miami

5. Pitt

6. Virginia Tech

7. Louisville

8. Virginia

9. BC

10. NC State

11. GT

12. FSU

13. Duke

14. Wake Forest

15. Syracuse