Amari Rodgers Declares for NFL Draft

All Clemson has confirmed that Amari Rodgers' video that he posted to Twitter, was indeed his confirmation that he intends to declare for the NFL Draft.

Rodgers emerged as the Tigers' go-to receiver in 2020, and showcased his ability to not only be a threat over the middle of the field, but also as an elite down-field threat.

Earned starting roles at receiver and punt returner in 2018 and contributed in those roles in 2019 after a remarkable comeback from injury … entered 2020 with 104 career receptions for 1,124 yards with eight receiving touchdowns in addition to six career rushing attempts for 46 yards and a touchdown in 43 games (25 starts) … also entered 2020 with 59 career punt returns for 465 yards (7.9 avg.) including a punt return touchdown … is one of only five Clemson players since 2000 to record touchdowns by rush, reception and punt return in a career.

2020: Biletnikoff Award semifinalist … first-team All-ACC selection … also named All-ACC by the AP and PFF … gained a team-high 90 yards on five receptions at Wake Forest … caught a 44-yard touchdown and returned two punts for 37 yards vs. The Citadel, moving into the Top 10 in Clemson history in career punt return yardage … posted third multi-touchdown game of his career by catching two touchdowns amid his six catches for 72 yards vs. Virginia, sharing team offensive player of the game honors … caught a then-career-high seven passes for 63 yards vs. No. 7 Miami … recorded a career-high 161 receiving yards on six receptions with two touchdowns at Georgia Tech, earning ACC Receiver of the Week and sharing team offensive player of the game honors for that performance at Georgia Tech … caught a then-career-high eight passes for 91 yards and also completed an eight-yard pass to Trevor Lawrence vs. Syracuse … caught seven passes for 66 yards with a touchdown vs. Boston College, giving him a new single-season career high in receiving yardage in the seventh game of the season … recorded his second 100-yard game of the season in catching eight passes for 134 yards at No. 4 Notre Dame … recorded a career-high 10 receptions for 93 yards vs. Pitt, becoming the first player in Clemson history to catch at least six passes in seven straight games … caught three passes for 32 yards at Virginia Tech … led all receivers in receptions (eight) and receiving yards (121) and scored on a 67-yard touchdown reception in ACC Championship Game vs. No. 2 Notre Dame … during that contest, became the 15th player in Clemson history to reach 2,000 career receiving yards, became the 16th player in school history to record 15 career touchdown receptions and also moved past Rod Gardner (166) and Derrick Hamilton (167) into the Top 7 on Clemson’s all-time leaderboard for career receptions.