Amari Rodgers Is Clemson's Do It All Receiver

JP-Priester

During his first three seasons at Clemson, wide receiver Amari Rodgers has done a little bit of everything for the Tigers. 

With Tee Higgins now playing on Sunday's with the Cincinnati Bengals and Justyn Ross unavailable this year due to offseason surgery, Rodgers is now the unquestioned leader of a wide receiver group full of talent, but lacking on experience. 

The Tigers are counting on his veteran leadership this season and so far that is exactly what they have gotten. Through two games Rodgers leads the team with six receptions and has averaged more than 22 yards per catch.

"I just think he's one of the best leaders, and he's one of the best guys on the team, on or off the field," Braden Galloway said on Monday. "He's learned everything and I think he's stepped up in that role. He trains himself and he works like a pro. You know he's one of the most determined guys, as you can see he came back from ACL surgery and in a quick amount of time, quicker than your average time."   

The Clemson coaching staff has become well known for cross-training their wide receivers over the years, and it's a practice that has paid dividends for Rodgers and the team this season. While most envision him as primarily a slot receiver, Rodgers is capable of doing so much more than that.

"Ross is out, and you know we have a young receiving corps," Galloway said. "We just have to have guys be able to play a lot of different positions and be able to move people around. Amari, he's pretty much playing all over the field. I think he knows every single receiver spot."

Watching Rodgers on the field, it is readily apparent that he is a student of the game. All of his hard work off the field is paying off, and his teammates have taken notice. 

"Amari will be the first guy you put at nine, or two, at the top, no matter whatever we're doing," Galloway said. "He knows all the route concepts and he's just a very smart, intelligent football player. So that helps him out too but yeah, his determination and his work ethic is what sets him apart from other receivers in my eyes."

